Andrew Martin makes weekend cut at Vic PGA after a seven-under second round

Andrew Martin has bounced back from a sluggish start to the Vic PGA with a seven-under par round on Friday.
Martin now sits at T15 on the leaderboard at four-under total, five shots behind afternoon leader (at time of publish) Campbell Rawson (-9).
Martin was on the Moonah Links Legends course for day two and started out with a blemish-free front nine that included six birdies.
He carded five consecutives birdies on holes one through five, before finding his next on the ninth to finish the front at six-under (31).
The back nine's par-three 11th would see his first error for the day, before carding another pair of birdies on the 11th and 12th .
Followed by a bogey on the 14th and a birdie on the 16th he finished the back at one-under (34), seven-under for the day.
Meanwhile over in South Africa, fellow Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert is in action on the DP World Tour.
Lucas Herbert started the second round of the Nedbank Challenge on Friday night five shots off the lead after an opening three-under par (69).
His round started with an opening birdie on the par-five 10th, followed by two more back-to-back on the 14th and 15th before dropping a shot on the par-four 17th.
He put a par on the card on the 18th to make the turn at two-under (34).
The front nine was blemish-free and included a birdie on the par-three fourth which would see him finish at one-under (35) and three-under total.
He started Friday night's second round five shots behind leader Ryan Fox (NZ) (-8).
Both Martin and Herbert will be in action back on home soil for the crown events of Australia's summer of golf.
First up is the Australian PGA Championship from November 24-27th at the Royal Queensland Golf Club, followed by the Australian Open the following week which is being co-hosted by Victoria and Kingston Heath.
