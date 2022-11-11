Bendigo Advertiser
Andrew Martin makes weekend cut at Vic PGA after a seven-under second round

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 3:07pm
Andrew Martin has made the weekend cut after shooting up the leaderboard on Friday with a seven-under par round. (File photo)

Andrew Martin has bounced back from a sluggish start to the Vic PGA with a seven-under par round on Friday.

