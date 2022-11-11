Community heart and spirit has prevailed once again as local kindergartens lend a helping hand to assist each other through the recent flooding event.
Families received the devastating news the Shine Bright kindergarten in Rochester would not be reopening this year, after the floods along the Campaspe River severely damaged the building, equipment and play-space.
However, they were welcomed with open arms to the Elmore Kindergarten, ensuring consistency in early childhood learning during a tough time.
The team have supported Rochester staff and children to transition to the new service, banding together to support each other where possible.
Reopening a kindergarten service for flood affected families with limited interruption has provided families with the sense of security knowing their children have a safe space close to home, whilst they rebuild.
"The staff of the Rochester kindergarten are a strong and inclusive group of people who value relationships, community and wellbeing," Rochester kindergarten teacher Kim Cutting said.
"We want to provide the children of our service a safe place whilst their families try to rebuild their lives.
"We are very proud to provide this support and we hope to continue to offer support in the coming months."
Staff of the Rochester Kindergarten have ensured each child who has relocated has transitioned easily, by visiting the kindergartens, despite some of their own homes impacted severely during flooding.
"Our staff are amazing, the past two years have been extremely challenging for all early childhood professionals, with COVID impacting daily activities," Shine Bright Kindergartens chief executive Suzi Sordan said.
"Their commitment to provide their time and support to families and the ability to therefore provide support to other members of the community shows to the extent our staff will go above and beyond."
Rochester kindergarten is fundraising to complete repairs to its play-space and replace equipment damaged during the flooding.
Donations can be made via a GoFundMe page gofundme.com/f/rochester-kindergarten-flood-support or by contacting Shine Bright info@shinebright.org.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
