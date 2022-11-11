Bendigo Advertiser
Floods

Rochester kindergarten and staff and children welcomed in Elmore for rest of year

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 11 2022 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
Shine Bright's kindergarten in Rochester before it was flooded. Picture supplied

Community heart and spirit has prevailed once again as local kindergartens lend a helping hand to assist each other through the recent flooding event.

