A MILESTONE celebration is in place for the Bendigo Theatre Company who turns 70 this year.
Past performers from the company will reunite for a revue at Ulumbarra Theatre on November 20 to celebrate the company's 70th anniversary.
BTC committee member Stania Tresize said many of the people taking part are singing songs that significant to them.
"We have been getting people to work out what songs they would like to sing from shows we have done over the years," she said. "There is quite the variety of songs.
"The first song will be Kerry Lorenz who is singer doing a song from Annie Get Your Gun, which was done in 1971 when she was only six or seven. That was her entrance to the theatre world.
"She went along with her dad when it was the Bendigo Operatic Society and got the part. She was thrilled because they gave her a print of her music that she still got that to this day.
"The last show she did with us was Boy From Oz in 2016 and she will sing a song from that as well."
Joining Ms Lorenz will be the Moore family who are performing an a capella song from the music All Shook Up.
Keva Lloyd , Katie McMillan, Adam Lyon, Penny Larkins, Denton Delminico, Sally Hyett Long and Madi Churchill will also perform in the revue.
"There is quite a range of artists singing and we have three different pianists helping out - Karin Van Poppel, Kathie Veitch ad Eliza McKenna," Ms Tresize said.
The afternoon will be hosted by BTC president Vern Wall as well as Paul Henshall and Thomas Moore.
Bendigo Theatre Company's 70th Anniversary Celebrations will eb held at Ulumbarra Theatre on November 20 from 1.30pm. Tickets are $20 and include afternoon tea. Visit www.gotix.com.au for more.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
