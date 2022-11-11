Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo education institutes combine to address allied health workforce shortages

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 4:30pm
Catherin McAuley College students Caitlyn Kelly and Hetty Waters used Bendigo Tech School's HoloLens devices to learn about human anatomy. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

An interactive opportunity for high school students to use allied health technology with local clinicians has been designed to attract more young people to the sector.

