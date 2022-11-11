An interactive opportunity for high school students to use allied health technology with local clinicians has been designed to attract more young people to the sector.
About 60 students from Crusoe College, Catherine McAuley College, and Castlemaine Secondary College attended the Bendigo Tech School on Friday to learn from Bendigo Health professionals about allied health jobs including occupational therapy, physiotherapy, podiatry and social work.
Bendigo Tech School's head of programs Ember Chittenden said it was designed to address the demand for more workers.
"The allied health come and try day [gives] young people a first hand encounter with health professionals and experience the future use of technology in health services," she said.
Some of the technology used by students included using augmented reality headsets to explore the anatomy and wearable technology used to monitor stroke patients.
The special day was organised in part by Goldfields Local Learning and Employment Network (LLEN).
Goldfields LLEN executive officer David Burton said students had missed out on opportunities to discover pathways into potential health workforces during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Lack of access to allied health workplace experiences results in a drop of aspiration and missed opportunities for local workforce development," he said.
"Bendigo Tech School, Bendigo Health, La Trobe Rural Health School and Goldfields LLEN have partnered to impact these challenges ... I look forward to seeing this providing aspirational engagement opportunities for local students."
MORE STORIES:
Bendigo Health occupational therapist Sarah Gallagher is leading a program looking at how to get more allied health workers in the region and keep them there.
She said work experience hadn't been able to operate in recent years and even when it did only a small group had access to the program.
"When the opportunity came up to do this ... to get 50 or 60 kids exposed to what is allied health so they can start thinking about it as a potential job, [it's] beyond what we at Bendigo Health could've organised ourselves," she said.
She said Bendigo Tech School could assist in addressing a workforce shortage as it could "get kids interest and engaged and show them technology that's really exciting".
"[Then] we can come in board with the industry knowledge and more specific job tasks and we can build on it," she said.
To help get young people engaged in the sector, year 10 and 11 students at CMC are offered a Certificate III in Allied Health Assistance.
The course is part of students' studies and once completed, enables them to join the workforce while pursuing higher education.
Year 10 student Hetty Waters said "working in health really interests me for the future". Fellow student Sienna Hartland said she wanted to work in OT and enjoyed discovering all the technology available for professionals to use.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.