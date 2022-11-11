LAWN BOWLS: Moama's Keenan excited by Pathways Jackaroos opportunity

MOAMA'S Cameron Keenan is excited to soak up as much as he can of being part of the Australian Pathways Jackaroos program over the next 12 months.
Keenan, 18, is among 29 players recently named in the 2023 Pathways Jackaroos program in what's another stepping stone towards his long-term ambition of representing Australia at the regional Victoria Commonwealth Games in 2026.
It's Keenan's first time part of the Jackaroos program.
"I was a bit surprised to get the call to be part of it, but I'm rapt," Keenan said this week.
"I'll learn more about it over the next couple of weeks, but I'm really looking forward to it."
Among the performances that no doubt would have caught the attention of selectors was Keenan winning the boys singles, boys pairs and open triples at the Bowls Victoria under-18 state championships earlier this year.
Keenan is in his first season bowling with Moama after crossing to the Steamers from Kangaroo Flat.
He is one of two weekend pennant bowlers in the Moama side in national squads, with team-mate Cass Millerick retaining her spot as part of the Emerging Jackaroos.
And the Moama side is about to get even more stronger with the imminent arrival of Scottish lawn bowls legend Alex Marshall.
Marshall will line up for the Steamers following the Victorian Open (November 18-25).
"It's going to be something really special to play with Alex," Keenan said.
"We've already got some great mentors at the club like Cass and Kevin Anderson and then to have Alex coming in who is world class... it's unbelievable and great for the competition."
Marshall boasts a lawn bowls resume that includes five Commonwealth Games gold medals, seven Outdoor World Championships gold medals and 14 Indoor World Championships gold medals.
