Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Rosalind Park unveiled as the first square in the Bendigo edition of Monopoly

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
November 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosalind Park has been unveiled as one of the brown properties in the Bendigo edition of Monopoly. The rest of the board will be unveiled on Wednesday. Picture by Darren Howe, inset supplied

ONE piece of property set to feature in the new Bendigo Monopoly board has been unveiled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.