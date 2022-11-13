ONE piece of property set to feature in the new Bendigo Monopoly board has been unveiled.
Rosalind Park will take the place of own of the brown square in the new game.
It is a glimpse into how the game will look after months of anticipation and debate over how Bendigo - one of Australia's biggest gold rush towns - would be presented on a Monopoly board.
Over the last few months, thousands of locals across the Bendigo region voted for the landmark locations to feature on the board.
Winning Moves, who create the custom Monopoly boards, will unveil the remainder of the properties included Bendigo Monopoly on Wednesday.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said she was thrilled to be starting her second mayoral term by unveiling a celebratory moment for the city.
"We are delighted to pass go and see some of our much-loved and iconic locations and buildings included in this special edition Monopoly game," Cr Metcalf said.
"This is a great way for visitors to take a bit of Bendigo home with them or for residents to update a much-loved family edition."
Winning Moves representative Michael Counsell said the region was filled with history and iconic locations.
"Bendigo has such a rich history and is a hub for arts and culture in the Victoria region," he said. "We are excited to launch this new edition and celebrate everything the area has to offer."
The announcement of an official Bendigo Monopoly board game means people in the region will be able to enjoy their own version of the world's most popular board game and recognise their favourite landmarks as they travel around the board.
In February, Winning Moves representative Dale Hackett said it was important locals are in charge of what attractions make it onto the game board.
"We want this board to honour the many attractions that the residents love about their home," he said.
"Bendigo is adored by locals for its rich mining history from Central Deborah Gold Mine, the many pottery classes and ceramics workshops on offer and its vibrant cultural scene.
"So we need the locals to get involved and vote for which of these attractions to be included or tell us which places deserve to be represented on the board."
Monopoly first hit shelves in 1935 and has since been played by more than 1 billion people across 114 countries in more than 47 different languages.
The new Monopoly: Bendigo Edition will be available from Big W, JB Hifi, Toyworld, Dymocks, Let's Play Games, Gameology and The Gamesmen.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
