Bendigo Police have teamed up with Bunnings Warehouse in Kangaroo Flat to deliver safety messaging and information to the community in a relaxed and informal setting, over delicious brews of coffee.
Coffee with a Cop is an initiative that helps bridge the gap between police and the community and develop that important relationship
Bendigo Police Uniform Sergeant Jan Stroek said the event was all about police getting out into the community and speak to members of the public about their safety concerns in an approachable and casual setting.
"Often when they see us, we're out on the road and we're attending jobs and they don't feel comfortable enough to approach us for a chat," he said.
"It's a good way to just come and sit down and talk to us about what specific concerns you have and if there's no specific concerns, then just have a general conversation.
"It's a good way to get a free coffee!"
Sgt Stroek said the interactions and discussions he had with members of the public were positive and informative.
"We've been able to help people out with their concerns," he said.
Sgt Stroek said Coffee with a Cop was an excellent way to engage with the community in a social atmosphere.
"When you're in a vehicle, you drive past too quickly and people don't have time to flag you down," he said.
"When you're walking through town in Bendigo... people will approach you much more easily and have a chat with you."
Combined for the 4th consecutive year 'NHW Week and Crime Prevention Week 2022' saw Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) and Bunnings work together to provide crime prevention awareness and information to the community.
Coffee with a Cop is funded through the Bendigo club and is a collaboration between Victoria Police, City of Greater Bendigo, and the Bendigo Safe Community Forum.
