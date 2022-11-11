Hawks use Powerplay in bid for bonus points, Buchanan fires in Melbourne

EAGLEHAWK has flicked the Powerplay switch for this Saturday's fourth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League track and field action at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
Under the Powerplay format, clubs double their points tally for their nominated round.
Victoria Country champions the past five years, Eaglehawk is in Premier division of AVSL against the likes of Essendon, Diamond Valley, Doncaster and Glenhuntly.
In the first round of the 2022-23 season, Eaglehawk was third in the standings as Essendon and Diamond Valley led the way. The Hawks were fifth in round two.
The Two Blues have had 55 members nominate to compete across a wide range of events when AVSL returns to Bendigo after a three-week break.
The scheduled third round which was called off because of forecast thunderstorms on October 22 will now be run as a twilight meet on November 25.
Action on Saturday at Flora Hill starts at 1.30pm when the sprint hurdles and pole vault are contested.
Other disciplines will be 2000m walk, 100m, 400m, 1500m run, 3000m and 5000m run, and 4 x 100m relay. There will be various flights of javelin, shot put, and triple jump.
In AVSL competition, athletes can compete as many events as they choose, but it's the points from their best three events and a relay which are added to the team's score.
Some of the Hawks' highest points-scorers across the opening two rounds were William Beaton, Dave Chisholm, Olivia Graham, Giselle and Justine Hattingh, Kathryn Heagney, Terry Hicks, Abbey Hromenko, Jorja Morrison, and Cameron Smith.
In division two, Bendigo Harriers and South Bendigo will be determined to keep the heat on metro rivals.
Key members of the Harriers' squad include Anne Buckley, Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen, Jackson Eadon, Josh Evans, Jake and Monique, Gavriliadis, Geoff and Neil Shaw,
South Bendigo's squad includes Emma Berg, Amber Fox, Allie and Belle Guillou, Trudy Haines, Rhys Hansen, Greg Hilson, Oliver Muggleton, Kai Norton, Joan Self, and Keely Trew.
A small, but dedicated team from University always performs well.
Marathon runner and Bendigo University distance champion Andy Buchanan was third in the A-grade 3000m at Thursday night's start to the Melbourne Milers track season at Lakeside Stadium.
Buchanan clocked a time of 8:11.65 for the 7 1/2 lap contest at the South Melbourne venue as Essendon's Archie Noakes charged to victory in 8:10.54 from St Kilda's William Lewis, 8:11.36.
The A-grade field of 21 included University's Matt Buckell who ran 8:24.91 to be 16th.
Athletics Bendigo was well-represented in the first of the five-round Milers season.
Four days after winning gold in the under-14 800m in 2:18.84 at the Victorian All Schools titles, Chelsea Tickell from South Bendigo AC was back at Lakeside to be runner-up in the B-grade 800m in 2:19.94. Race winner was Collingwood's Kareema Wakim in 2:19.09.
Harrison Boyd from Bendigo Harriers ran the 3000m in 8:44.64 to be ninth in B-grade.
The C-grade field included Uni's Jayden Padgham who ran 8:53.07 to be 17th as Archie Wallis, winner of the Bendigo Bank Dragon Mile in 2017, was ninth in 8:45 at Lakeside.
University's Tullie Rowe clocked 10:11.24 to be 11th in the women's A-grade 3000m race.
Uni Pride was also represented by Phoebe Lonsdale, 19th in B-grade in 10:58.56; Ebony Woodward, 22nd in C-grade in 12:41.38; Avery McDermid, 6th in F-grade in 9:31.30; Matt Schepisi, 7th in G-grade in 9:42.03; and Mason Woodward, 8th in H-grade in 10:24.68.
Another of Uni's runners was Billy Meade, 9th in the D-grade 800m in 2:04.52.
Bendigo Harriers was also represented by Jackson Eadon, 4th in the F-grade 3000m in 9:28.56; and Tully Lang, 13th in the women's C-grade 3000m in 11:46.67.
Nathan Crowley ran the B-grade 800m on invitation basis and was eighth in 2:02.65.
Now at Melbourne University after starting with Bendigo Harriers, Taine Lang ran the 3000m in 9:05.24 to be third in E-grade.
South Bendigo's Logan Tickell and Anna Mulquiny did not start in their 3000m C-grade races. Another non-starter was Michael Preece in B-grade 3000m.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.