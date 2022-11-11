Bendigo Advertiser

Hawks use Powerplay in bid for bonus points, Buchanan fires in Melbourne

By Nathan Dole
Updated November 11 2022 - 12:49pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily Marsh is one of Eaglehawk's athletes chasing big points in Saturday's AVSL meet at Flora Hill. Picture by Darren Howe

EAGLEHAWK has flicked the Powerplay switch for this Saturday's fourth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League track and field action at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.