Early voting for the November 26 Victorian election opens on Monday, with voters free to cast their ballots at any of 155 early voting locations around the state.
For Bendigo voters there are three local early voting locations - in Bendigo, Eaglehawk and Strathdale.
There are also early voting locations in Castlemaine, Kyneton, Maryborough, Echuca, Seymour and Swan Hill.
The early voting centres, which close at 6pm on Friday, November 25, have extended hours, staying open to 8pm several nights a week.
The Victorian Electoral Commission has made clear that no special circumstances are required to vote early or by post.
"You don't need a reason to vote early - you can choose whichever option is most convenient and suits your needs," the Deputy Electoral Commissioner Dana Fleming said.
"You could vote at an early voting centre or apply for a postal vote. If you want to vote by post you need to apply before 6pm on Wednesday, November 23."
Recent changes to postal voting laws mean that postal voting applications can only be distributed by the VEC or through Australia Post outlets.
Voters need to apply online on the VEC website or pick up a form at a post office or district election office to apply to vote by post.
Their ballot pack can dropped off at any voting centre on election day or mailed to the VEC.
Mailed ballot packs must be posted back to the VEC before 6 pm on Saturday, November 26 and need to be received by the VEC by Friday, December 2.
The Deputy Electoral Commissioner said assistance was available for voters who were blind, had low vision or disability, including telephone-assisted voting and use of "the Convo app" at voting centres.
Victorians who are enrolled to vote face a $92 fine for failing to do so.
For more voting information on the Victorian election, please visit vec.vic.gov.au
