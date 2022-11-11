NEWBRIDGE has ticked off the first half of what will be a new co-coaching set-up at the club with Sam Gale joining the Maroons in the Loddon Valley league.
Gale has previous coaching experience at Harcourt and was also a premiership player with the Lions in the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league this year.
Gale will be a playing co-coach for the Maroons, who are coming off a seventh-placed finish this year.
It's the second coaching appointment the Maroons have had to make this off-season.
After Luke Freeman had stood down from the role following three years the Maroons had last week announced Shane Rayment as their new senior coach.
However, Rayment this week informed the Maroons he would have to step down from the position "due to unforeseen family illness".
"We feel Sam is a really good fit for our playing group," Newbridge president Andrew Friswell said.
"We understand he's a fantastic coach and in particular a really good communicator and we're excited to have him take our young playing group to the next level."
While there is still a co-coaching appointment to be confirmed, the Maroons have announced Dominic Makur as an assistant coach.
Makur has previously played at Clunes, Avondale Heights and Mallee Eagles and is described by the Eagles as a "six foot four key position player who can play at either end of the ground."
The Maroons have also confirmed the return of ruckman Angus Fortune to the club.
Fortune previously played with the Maroons in 2014 and 2105, while the club has also added midfielder Dylan Stevens as a recruit.
As well as undertaking coaching searches in recent months, the Maroons have also been navigating through another flood recovery process after their home ground, Riverside Park, was ravaged by flood waters again last month.
The Maroons are currently working through the insurance process.
