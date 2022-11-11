Essendon, Richmond locked in for QEO Premier Cricket clash on January 7

FORMER Bendigo District Cricket Association players James Seymour and Liam Bowe will return to the Queen Elizabeth Oval in January with Essendon.
The QEO will host a round 10 Premier Cricket first XI match between Essendon and Richmond on Saturday, January 7.
Essendon is skippered by former Bendigo batsman Seymour, while leg-spinner Bowe played with Sandhurst before making the move to play with the Bombers.
The match is scheduled to begin at 11am.
Seymour and Bowe will both be in action for Essendon on Saturday when the Bombers host the Camberwell Magpies at Windy Hill in round two.
Essendon began its Premier Cricket season with a 53-run win over Dandenong last Saturday in which Seymour made 44 and took 1-28, while Bowe picked up 1-44 off 10 overs.
