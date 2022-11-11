Bendigo Advertiser

After 35 days, Emu Valley Cricket Association to finally get season rolling

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:30pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sedgwick's Dustin Elliott. The Rams play United in round one of the EVCA season on Saturday.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.