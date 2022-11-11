After 35 days, Emu Valley Cricket Association to finally get season rolling

FIVE weeks after it had been originally scheduled to start and following a change in season structure, the Emu Valley Cricket Association is set to finally get under way on Saturday.
The EVCA season had been initially set to begin on October 8 with what was a 12-round season - nine two-day rounds and three one-day rounds.
But October's wet weather scuttled those initial plans, with the start date for the season pushed back 35 days to Saturday and the division one competition to be now played over nine two-day rounds.
It's the first time since 2019-20 the EVCA has played two-day cricket.
Under the EVCA's revamped fixture reigning premiers Emu Creek will begin its flag defence on Saturday with a home game against California Gully.
The opening round also features Mandurang taking on Marong at Spring Gully, United playing Sedgwick and West Bendigo clashing with Axe Creek.
Spring Gully still has a further wait before playing its first game, with the Crows having the bye in round one, meaning they won't take to the field for the first time until November 26.
There is a chance of showers forecast in the late afternoon for Bendigo on Saturday, but EVCA president Ron Gray is confident the competition will get a start.
"I honestly believe we'll get a start on Saturday, so as a board we're rapt to finally have cricket back," Gray said on Friday.
"It has obviously been a tough slog, but looking at the weather predictions it would seem if we can get through this weekend then we should have some smooth sailing over the next month.
"It was good to see Bendigo (District) get some cricket going last week, but from our point of view we still think it was the right call to give our grounds a bit of extra time to be ready for this week."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.