Greater Bendigo has recorded 239 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality recorded 76 cases in the 24 hours leading up to November 11.
There are now 416 active cases in the region.
In other parts of the states, the Macedon Ranges added 116 during the week, and 13 in the last day.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 80 COVID cases in seven days and 15 in a day, while Central Goldfields added 34 and three new respectively.
Campaspe tallied 61 during the week and six since Thursday, and Gannawarra recorded seven and two respectively.
Buloke recorded seven cases in the past week and one in the last day, while Loddon added three in the past seven days and one in the last 24 hours.
The data says there were 16,636 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria this week, an increase of 63.1 per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 2377, up from 1461 last week.
There are now 15, 653 active cases across the state.
There are 277 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including eight COVID patients in intensive care and one cleared case in intensive care.
There is one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.
Sadly, a total of 41 COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the Department in the past week.
An average of six deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
