Bendigo comedian Ash Greblo is ready to unveil his new show The Big Diplodocus

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated November 13 2022 - 2:49pm, first published November 12 2022 - 9:30am
Bendigo comedian Ash Greblo. PIcture supplied

COMEDIAN Ash Greblo is hoping it will be a case of fourth time lucky when he presented his rescheduled show at the end of November.

