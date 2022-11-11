COMEDIAN Ash Greblo is hoping it will be a case of fourth time lucky when he presented his rescheduled show at the end of November.
Greblo's new show - The Big Diplodocus - has been postponed three times since he wrote it two years ago.
Most recently, it was due t be part of the opening night of the Bendigo Comedy Festival before flash flooding in Bendigo forced another reschedule.
"All the anxiety had gone and then, bam, cancelled again. I was pretty shattered, like large pack of chili chips.
"It's been cancelled three times now and it honestly does keep getting better as the time goes by but now I just want to get it done."
The show was written during the pandemic and focuses on some heavier theme than Greblo has previously tackled.
"It's almost about everything but the diplodocus dinosaur to be honest," he said. "It's been a big couple of years and, like everyone with the down time, I've learnt heaps about myself and the world.
"Where previous shows of mine have been about skateboarding and barrumundis, this one is about family, mental health and just my daily struggles.
"It's still just jokes and silliness but the themes are are a bit heavier than usual. Then it ends on this joke, that's one of my favourites I've ever written and that's about the diplodocus dinosaur."
Greblo will bring The Big Diplodocus to the Engine Rom stage on November 30 and couple it with Bendigo Comedy's Movember Comedy Night.
Profits from both shows will got to supporting mental health and cancer trreatment.
"One of our committee members presented the idea five years ago and to be honest it was just a no brainer," Greblo said.
"Although we'd love it to change, the Bendigo Comedy scene is pretty dominated with men and I think maybe only two of them could grow a moustache - so putting on a night to raise money for men's health is just a good way to help a good cause."
The Movember Comedy Night will be headlined by Ivan Aristeguieta and also feature Danny McGinlay, Luka Muller and Sam Gebreselassie.
"It's a huge line,' Greblo said. "Ivan Aristeguieta is all over the telly. The amount of times older than me ladies have asked me to book him is crazy and now here he is plus support from three unreal acts.
"They're still separate shows but there is a deal to see both so why not make a night of it."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
