Central Victorians can help those in need this Christmas with Woolworths and OZHarvest

By Petula Bowa
Updated November 11 2022 - 1:28pm, first published 1:00pm
Central Victorians can help support vulnerable Australians this holiday period thanks to a partnership between Woolworths and OzHarvest aimed at raising money to feed those in need.

