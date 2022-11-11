Central Victorians can help support vulnerable Australians this holiday period thanks to a partnership between Woolworths and OzHarvest aimed at raising money to feed those in need.
The OzHarvest Christmas Appeal is looking to bring in a whopping $3.5 million, which is the equivalent of seven million meals.
Central Victorian Woolworths customers can support the great cause by simply rounding up their supermarket shop to the nearest dollar while in store, or by adding a 50-cent token to their order either in-store or online between now and December 25, 2022.
OzHarvest Founder and CEO Ronni Kahn AO said it was heart-breaking to know how many Australians were struggling.
"There are so many new people that need our help and the charities we support say over a third of their clients are seeking food relief for the first time, families with children are hit the hardest," Ms Kahn said.
"The incredible level of generosity that comes from stores in central Victoria and their customers allows OzHarvest to go that extra mile, delivering more food to those who need it most.
"Our impact goes way beyond the meals we deliver, offering comfort and hope, especially at this tough time of year."
This year's OzHarvest Christmas Appeal comes as recent reports show that over half of food insecure households had someone in paid work, while in a typical month 276,000 households in Victoria receive assistance from food relief organisations.
OzHarvest delivers fresh and nutritious food to more than 1800 charities that help feed people who are affected by food insecurity. More than 60 per cent of the charities that receive OzHarvest food have seen an increase in demand in the last six months.
Woolworths Supermarkets Head of Community and Sponsorships Sarah De La Mare said many Australians would do it tough this festive season after what has been another challenging year.
She said Woolworths were committed to helping feed central Victorians in need through their long term partnership with OzHarvest.
"Together we've been providing food relief to local Aussie communities for more than 10 years," she said.
"Thanks to our annual financial commitment, donation of surplus food from stores and the generous support of our customers, OzHarvest has been able to deliver millions of meals to vulnerable Australians.
"This Christmas, a little change will go a long way as together we aim to help provide the equivalent of seven million meals to local communities in need across the country."
For more information on how to get involved with the OzHarvest Christmas Appeal, visit this website.
