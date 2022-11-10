Athletes make successful homecoming to Bendigo track

AFTER stints overseas, Kade McCay and David Styles marked their comebacks to the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex by going one-two in Thursday night's start to the Bendigo Athletics Club distance series.
A field of 23 competed in the A.L. Parker Electrical-sponsored 800m at the Retreat Road track.
Refurbishment of the Tom Flood Sports Centre, home of the distance series for the previous 35 years when run in conjuction with the Bendigo and District Cycling Club track racing, has meant a switch of venue for the early rounds.
On Thursday night it was McCay who raced from a one-minute mark alongside Styles in the two-lap showdown.
Back from Papua New Guinea, McCay had not raced for Bendigo Harriers since 2018.
Styles raced in the distance series in 2020 and has returned to Australia after living in Finland.
After passing the throws cage at the top of the back straight in Thursday's race, McCay upped the tempo to quickly take the lead as Styles finished strongly, but could not catch the Harriers runner.
Winning margin for McCay was five seconds as he and Styles clocked times of 2: 16 and 2: 21.
Third placegetter was young Emily Harris in 3:04 from the 20-second mark.
Fastest time honours went to McCay as backmarker Kade Hutchison clocked second-fastest of 2:17 from a 1:15 handicap.
April Wainwright and Andrea Smith rounded out the top five in times of 2:47 and 3:03.
Throughout the 10-leg series, athletes earn points to qualify for the George Flack Final (1000m) to be run on March 2.
The John Burke Memorial Trophy for most consistent athlete will also be awarded, as well as a season aggregate prize.
Heat winners earn eight points, runner-up gains seven, and third claims six.
All race finishers receive five points.
Once the Tom Flood Sports Centre is available the series will return to the Barnard Street track.
Round two on November 24 will be the Peter Hayes-sponsored 1000m from 7.15pm at Flora Hill.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.