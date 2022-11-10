Bendigo Advertiser

Athletes make successful homecoming to Bendigo track

By Nathan Dole
Updated November 11 2022 - 10:50am, first published 10:48am
David Styles, Kade McCay and Emily Harris were in great form on Thursday night.

AFTER stints overseas, Kade McCay and David Styles marked their comebacks to the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex by going one-two in Thursday night's start to the Bendigo Athletics Club distance series.

