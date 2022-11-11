Officials are asking the community to practice patience as local health services work to protect residents against mosquito-borne diseases.
Following the Department of Health's announcement to expand eligibility for the Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) vaccination last week, healthcare providers are seeing an influx in interest for vaccinations they don't have.
Bendigo Health chief executive Peter Faulkner said he understood there would be some frustration as the hospital worked to do what it could.
"The eligibility has changed to align Victoria and New South Wales so river communities have a common approach to vaccination," he said.
"And as we've experienced in the past with COVID-19, demand for vaccine is in advance of supply.
"We're trying to ensure the highest priority of people within our community are able to access the vaccine.
"But until supply improves, there will be a bit of frustration for some people, but that doesn't alter our message."
Mr Faukner said while there had not been any evidence of JEV in mosquitos this season so far, this was not a time to be complacent.
"It's important if you're working and living in these areas where the mosquito population is significantly larger than last year, you need to protect yourself," he said.
"Make sure you cover up, utilise repellent products and limit the amount of time you spend outside if possible."
Mr Faulkner said it was important to be aware of other mosquito-borne diseases while still water sticks around in flooded communities.
"We have the potential to see cases of diseases such as Ross River virus, Murray River encephalitis and the Buruli ulcer among others," he said.
"It's important we do what we can to protect ourselves."
You can find more information about Bendigo Health's response and submit an expression of interest for the JEV vaccine online at bendigohealth.org.au/JEV
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
