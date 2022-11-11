Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Commonwealth Games disruption could last months in 2026

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 12 2022 - 4:33pm, first published November 11 2022 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Planning is already underway to manage months of 2026 disruptions, the City of Greater Bendigo's acting Commonwealth Games director Andrew Cooney says. Picture by Darren Howe.

BENDIGO can expect an extended "disturbance" in key civic areas before and after the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.