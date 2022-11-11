Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

WNBL: Spirit anticipate test from Sydney Flames

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 11 2022 - 3:25pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alicia Froling defends Abbey Wehrung during a training session. Froling heads into the match against Sydney with the prospect of going up against her twin sister Keely. Pictures by Noni Hyett

Bendigo Spirit showed last week during the opening round of the WNBL season that they mean business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.