WNBL: Spirit anticipate test from Sydney Flames

Bendigo Spirit showed last week during the opening round of the WNBL season that they mean business.
Under first-year coach Kennedy Kereama the Spirit clinched a commanding triple digit 105-85 win over Canberra last Friday before returning home on Sunday where they defeated Perth Lynx 85-66.
They are back home at Red Energy Arena on Saturday for round two when they host the Shane Heal-coached Sydney Flames.
Kereama and the squad's approach to the game is simple.
"We are always concentrating on what we do," he said.
"Sydney certainly has a talented roster and the way coach Shane Heal has them playing makes them very disruptive with plenty of high-energy.
"This will be a good test for us, as every game in the competition this year will be."
Sydney's roster includes former Spirit player Shyla Heal, imports Hannah Sjerven and Jocelyn Willoughby and a host of other Australia stars.
Among them is Spirit forward Alicia Froling's twin sister Keely who once played for the Bendigo Braves.
Flames head into round two after having the opening bye, whereas the Spirit have had plenty of time on court with their double-header.
On the back of the opening weekend, the Spirit were straight back to training ahead of what is going to be a very long season.
"On our end, it's now business as usual as we try to find a rhythm to the regular season routine," Kereama said.
"We will keep our training sessions regular and consistent and continue to work on improving every single facet of the game.
"Every week we get better and better at learning how to play within our system with and for one another."
Last Sunday against the Lynx, Spirit hosted members of the community from flood-affected areas in the process raising $23,000 to be donated to the Bendigo Bank flood appeal.
"Having a large contingent of the community from throughout the region at our game last week was exactly what we'd hoped for and will continue to work towards," Kereama said.
"Getting out into the community to continue inspiring and encouraging support is what Bendigo and the broader community is all about."
More than 200 members of flood-affected communities from towns such as Echuca, Rochester and Elmore were in attendance as guests of honour and were given free access to the game, in addition to pre-game and post-match functions.
R2: Bendigo Spirit v Sydney Flames. Saturday November 12 at Red Energy Arena, tip off at 7pm.
