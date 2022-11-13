BENDIGO'S council wants to turn Rosalind Park into the Commonwealth Games' cultural hub and will press ahead even if it cannot rebuild the Bendigo Art Gallery in time.
The City of Greater Bendigo's Andrew Cooney confirmed the council's plan at a Be.Bendigo networking breakfast on Friday morning.
"We are talking about coming for the sport and staying for the party," the acting Commonwealth Games director said.
The need to feed the cultural program has driven the council's push to make sure sporting events happen every day in Bendigo, Mr Cooney said.
The council thinks Rosalind Park would be perfect because it is next to the gallery and within walking distance of lawn bowls, track cycling and table tennis events, along with the Bendigo Railway Station.
Deputy premier Jacinta Allan said separate cultural and sports programs had become an increasingly important part of Commonwealth Games events.
"It's also a great way to showcase the region," she said.
"There will be literally billions of eyeballs on Bendigo and regional Victoria for the course of the Commonwealth Games."
It remains unclear whether any of those eyeballs will see a renovated Bendigo Art Gallery. Victoria's Labor party is yet to commit funding for the multi-million-dollar rebuild that would give the city's premier tourist attraction badly needed space.
The Coalition has earmarked $15.5 million but even if it was to win government, questions would remain about federal government funding.
Ms Allan did not address the gallery in her speech on Friday but Mr Cooney said the council could make do with the current gallery if needed.
"We can put [renovations] on hold for a bit and make sure we can use the gallery in its current form," Mr Cooney said.
The business breakfast provided a rare insight into discussions that have largely gone on behind closed doors since Bendigo was revealed as a host city earlier this year.
The council confirmed at the breakfast that it was considering how to minimise disruptions to normal life that could last months in 2026, while Ms Allan acknowledged disappointment that Bendigo had lost weight and power lifting events.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
