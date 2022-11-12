Comm Games sports switched to 'balance' program, weightlifters told

COMMONWEALTH Games minister Jacinta Allan has acknowledged disappointment Bendigo will not host weight and power lifting in 2026.
She has fielded feedback from some weightlifting enthusiasts critical of the decision to move the event away from its original host city.
"We've had to do that in terms of balancing the overall program," Ms Allan told a Be.Bendigo networking breakfast on Friday.
Games organisers will send weight and power lifters to Geelong in a swap for Bendigo getting table tennis.
"No-one's missing out, it's the same number of athletes, the same number of spectators," Ms Allan said.
It follows other tinkering with sports lists.
No T20 cricket will be played in Bendigo, for example, despite earlier thinking around matches. Only Geelong and Gippsland are currently slated to host matches.
The City of Greater Bendigo wants marquee sport netball every day of the two-week event.
It believes demand to see Australia's national team the Diamonds defend their 2022 gold medal will be strong.
"It is something that sells out, and it will sell out really quickly," the council's acting Commonwealth Games director Andrew Cooney said.
The council also hopes Visit Victoria's recent decision to sponsor Netball Australia, in the aftermath of a player-led protest over mining money, could open doors for Bendigo.
That could encourage elite netballers onto regional roadshows and, potentially, events and community outreach in the lead up to the 2026 games, Mr Cooney.
Organisers are still working through exact venues for events like 3x3 basketball and squash, though they say netball will be held at Red Energy Arena (formerly called Bendigo Stadium), lawn bowls at the Bendigo Bowls Club and both track cycling and table tennis at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
A number of Bendigo sports will include para events, which traditionally happen at the same two-week window as able-body events at the Commonwealth Games.
"When you think that an hour-and-a-half down the road, Ballarat has the athletics, mountain bike riding, there's going to be so many opportunities so close to where we live," Ms Allan said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
