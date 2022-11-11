Bendigo Advertiser
Central Victorian swimming clubs unite for long-course meet at Bendigo East

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Shepparton swimmer Stephanie Moran is among the athletes who have been training at Bendigo East while her home club's facilities have been out of action after damage caused by recent floods. Picture by Darren Howe

Central Victorian swimming clubs are uniting this weekend for an annual meet hosted by Bendigo East.

