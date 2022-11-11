Central Victorian swimming clubs unite for long-course meet at Bendigo East

Central Victorian swimming clubs are uniting this weekend for an annual meet hosted by Bendigo East.
Athletes from across the state will be competing in a long-course event, which includes members of the Shepparton Swimming Club.
Members of the SSC have been left without a pool to train in after their home-base at Aquamoves was badly impacted by last month's floods.
The club was also scheduled to hold a carnival of its own this Saturday but was forced to cancel.
A joint effort from clubs across the region will now see it go ahead this Sunday November 13 at the Bendigo East Swimming Pool.
"After our club saw photos of their pool we knew we had to do something to help," BESC president Kris Ellery said.
"We had our long-course meeting scheduled and it was an obvious option to help run their event at our pool."
In total approximately 270 swimmers will be competing across a range of events, representing several different clubs including from across the region and will be one of the biggest events at Bendigo East since pre-COVID.
The racing commences from 9.30am on Sunday morning with warm ups from 8.30am.
In recent weeks the BESC had already opened its gates to SSC members as a place to train while they wait for their facility to re-open.
SSC president Laura Smithers-Shaw said the club was extremely grateful for the support.
"We are eternally grateful to Bendigo East as they were one of the first club's to put their hand up and offer us a place to train and to now help host our event" Smithers-Shaw said.
"It's a great opportunity for our younger swimmers to get some times on the board and most importantly have everyone together again.
"We have healthy numbers heading to Bendigo especially after a lot of our kids feel so welcomed by the club."
At this stage Smithers-Shaw is unsure when the SSC will have access to its pool.
"We're very much out of action and will be for a while."
In recent weeks the Bendigo Hawks, who have a contingent of swimmers in action on Sunday, have also been helping other Victorian clubs that have been impacted by floods.
"For a week we hosted some high-performance swimmers from Echuca while their pool was out of action which allowed them to continue their training," Hawks president Adam Webb said.
"Also swimmers from Maryborugh also pop over because their outdoor pool has been closed for four years and have limited access to an indoor pool."
Bendigo East Swimming Club recently had a visit from Olympic coach Wayne Lawes.
He was one of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Team Australia swimming coaches and has over 40 years of experience in the sport.
While in Tokyo he coached Brendan Smith to bronze in the men's 400m individual medley and Matt Temple who also won bronze in 400m freestyle relay and 400m mixed.
Lawes met with BESC coaches to provide feedback and observations on swimming.
BESC head coach John Jordan said Lawes provided invaluable assistance and insight.
"We greatly enjoyed having Wayne visit us for the week and learned a great deal about teamwork, goal setting and leadership," Jordan said.
