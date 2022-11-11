Strathdale-Maristians' star Ben DeAraugo set to join BDCA's 300-game club

IT has long been said the mark of any champion player is the ability to stand up and perform when the pressure is at its greatest.
And when it comes to the Bendigo District Cricket Association over the past 20 years, no-one has done it better than Strathdale-Maristians' stalwart Ben DeAraugo.
He's nickmaned "Rooey", but it could easily be "Big Game Ben" such has been the record DeAraugo has carved out when the stakes have been at their greatest.
Four Taylor-Walsh Medals as the best player in the BDCA grand final is testament to DeAraugo's capacity to perform on the biggest of stages and one of the reasons why he's forged the reputation as one of the greats of the competition.
DeAraugo is an eight-time premiership player with Strathdale-Maristians and on Saturday - weather permitting - will become the first player in Suns' history to play 300 first XI games.
The Suns play Huntly North at Bell Oval, with game 300 coming 22 years after DeAraugo made his first XI debut as a 16-year-old in October of 2000 against Strathfieldsaye.
DeAraugo's first captain was another all-time great of the BDCA in Barry Findlay, who was immediately impressed by the work ethic of the teenager during the pre-season heading into 2000-01.
"I had come back to Strathdale and really didn't know anything about Ben. He turned up to training on the first night and he just bowled unreal," Findlay recalled this week.
"He didn't miss a training and I think there may have been a few who were surprised that I picked him for the first game. But the way in which he applied himself at training, he picked himself."
DeAraugo went wicket-less in his first game - a match the Suns lost by 34 runs - but it was the launch of a career that 22 years on has yielded 417 wickets and 5223 runs for Strathdale.
"300 games of senior cricket is just enormous, but to do it at the one club and maintain the level he has is just unbelievable," Findlay said.
"When he started he was basically a straight-up quick bowler who didn't bat much, then he turned into an all-rounder and now he's almost just a batsman who bowls a few spinners, so he really has evolved.
"But really, the big story about Ben is as good a cricketer as he has been, he is a better person. It's hard to believe it when you talk about him having eight premierships and, to be honest, there's probably three or four that he won either off his own bat or his bowling."
Of DeAraugo's catalogue of grand final performances, there's three in particular that immediately spring to mind where the result could have been very different had he not been part of the Suns' side.
READ MORE: DeAraugo to play game 200 for Suns
The first is the 2010-11 grand final against Bendigo United at Harry Trott Oval.
Batting first the Suns were on the ropes at 5-42 when DeAraugo began his innings.
A couple of hours later DeAraugo walked off Harry Trott Oval with an unbeaten 86, the Suns had reached 9-241 and the following day bowled the Redbacks out for 147.
Twelve months later - again against old foe Bendigo United at Harry Trott Oval - the Suns had crashed from 0-93 to 5-133 and desperately needed to steady their innings.
Again, DeAraugo delivered, peeling off 72 and helping the Suns to 270 before bowling the Redbacks out for 236 the next day.
But it's hard to go past his heroics with the bat in the 2014-15 decider against Strathfieldsaye at Kangaroo Flat as DeAraugo's most iconic grand final performance.
Even the most parochial of Suns' supporters must have thought it was a mountain too steep to climb when Strathdale had slumped to 8-159 in the 73rd over chasing the Jets' 226.
The target had still been an unlikely 50 runs off five overs and 42 off four, yet in a remarkable climax it was the DeAraugo brothers - Ben and Jake - who dug the Suns out of a hole with an unbroken 69-run partnership to win the flag.
Ben finished unbeaten on 78, hitting the winning runs with a boundary off the third ball of the final over, while Jake was 28 n.o.
That innings of DeAraugo is certainly firmly etched into the memory of his great mate and the captain of that Suns' premiership team, Linton Jacobs.
"That was just unbelievable on a number of fronts," Jacobs said.
"Obviously, we were in a really tough position chasing Strathfieldsaye's score, but in the week leading up to the grand final Ben and Jake's grandfather Horrie passed away.
"They were both really close with their grandfather, so to have the emotion of that and then come out and do what they did late in the game was super.
"Basically, we were cooked in that grand final and it's amazing to look back on what happened that day."
Jacobs is one seven captains who have skippered DeAraugo throughout his career from Findlay through to Cameron Taylor.
Taylor himself took over the captaincy last season from DeAraugo and admits to having some big shoes to fill when he was appointed.
"There's two things that stand out for me with Ben," Taylor said.
"The first being his performances in grand finals, in particular the partnership he had with Jake in 2015 against Strathfieldsaye.
"He had already won the Taylor-Walsh Medal three times and it probably got to a point where you think, he can't do it again, can he?
"So to pull off that run chase from the position we were in over the last five overs was really impressive.
"And secondly, the bowling performance that stands out was a game we played against Bendigo where we had an outright win.
"I remember him bowling so fast, he took the 300th wicket of his career and finished with 11 or 12 for the match. He was taking wickets by hitting players on the gloves, off the shoulder of the bat, smashing stumps... that's what I think of when looking back at Ben's peak as a fast bowler."
That game in round seven of the 2012-13 season stands out as the greatest bowling performance of DeAraugo's career as he finished with a match total of 11-58 - 4-20 in the first innings and 7-38 in the second.
"Probably what resonates the most with me is just how calm and measured Ben is," Suns' coach Grant Waldron said.
"His demeanor and influence on the playing group holds him in really good stead to execute to such a high standard when he is in those pressure situations.
"He's very selfless and would much rather pump others up than talk about himself. He's a deep thinker of the game and just loves everything about Strathdale."
DeAraugo will become just the 12th player in BDCA history to play 300 first XI games, with his achievement to be celebrated at Bell Oval from 7.30pm Saturday night.
