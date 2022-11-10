Herbert in the hunt at Nedbank Challenge

Lucas Herbert starts the second round of the Nedbank Challenge five shots off the lead after an opening three-under par (69).
Herbert started on the back-nine of the Gary Player-designed course at Sun City, South Africa on Thursday night.
His round started with an opening birdie on the par-five 10th, followed by two more back-to-back on the 14th and 15th before dropping a shot on the par-four 17th.
He put a par on the card on the 18th to make the turn at two-under (34).
The front nine was blemish-free and included a birdie on the par-three fourth which would see him finish at one-under (35) and three-under total.
He starts Friday night's second round five shots behind leader Ryan Fox (NZ) (-8).
The New Zealander shot up the leaderboard after carding a seven-under par back nine that included five birdies and one eagle.
"I couldn't have wished for a better start," Fox said to the DP World Tour after his opening round.
"I figure if you can get to double digits under par around here for the most part you're going to be pretty close come Sunday.
"To be most of the way there after the first round is pretty nice.
"This is a hard golf course to keep your foot on the gas. It's going to come back and bite you at some point.
"The 14th is probably the toughest tee-shot, I just teed it down, hit a little fade. I had a good number to the front of the green with a seven iron, adjusted as we had 180 metres downwind and I can usually get seven iron there.
"I just thought, 'if I smash seven and get to the front, great', and I got a little further than that.
"Standing on that tee, you would probably take five for the most part and to make three certainly helps."
Fox currently sits second on the Race to Dubai rankings behind Rory McIlroy.
However, a win this week would see him overtake McIlroy for prime position ahead of next week's finale in Dubai.
Herbert currently sits at 63 on the DP World Tour Rankings ahead of next week's championship final in Dubai.
In order to make the series end at the Jumeriah Golf Estates he must finish as high up the leaderboard as possible at Sun City to make the top-50 and earn a spot.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.