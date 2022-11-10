Bendigo Advertiser
Herbert in the hunt at Nedbank Challenge

Updated November 11 2022 - 9:26am, first published 9:25am
Earlier this week Lucas Herbert told Australian media he was determined to secure a top-10 finish or better to book himself a spot in next week's DP World Tour season finale in Dubai.

Lucas Herbert starts the second round of the Nedbank Challenge five shots off the lead after an opening three-under par (69).

