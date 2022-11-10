Andrew Martin eyes strong second round at Vic PGA Championship

After a tough opening day at Moonah Links, Bendigo's Andrew Martin will need to draw on his years of experience to book himself a spot in the weekend field.
Martin started Thursday's first round on the par-72 Open course, finishing the day at three-over par 75.
He had a rocky start to the front nine dropping four shots through three holes, before bouncing back with a birdie on the par-three fifth to eventually make the turn at three-over par (39).
Martin came back into the clubhouse with an even back nine (36) to finish at three-over total for the day (T71).
He starts Friday's second round nine shots behind leaders Harrison Gilbert and 2020 Axedale Pro-Am winner Chris Wood who are at six-under.
"It hit a lot of good shots early. The Legends presented a lot of scoring chances in the first few holes but it got a bit ugly on the back nine," Wood said.
"I had to try and hit greens and make two putt pars, and I managed to do that for the rest of the round. Tomorrow, the Open Course will be a bit more demanding off the tee and trickier around the greens, but my game plan will stay the same."
The cut currently sits at one-over.
