Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Andrew Martin eyes strong second round at Vic PGA Championship

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 11 2022 - 8:49am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Martin starts Friday's second round at the Vic PGA Championship nine shots behind leaders Harrison Gilbert and Chris Wood.

After a tough opening day at Moonah Links, Bendigo's Andrew Martin will need to draw on his years of experience to book himself a spot in the weekend field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.