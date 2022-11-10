Emergency services are on their way to a car fire in Bendigo's south-west this morning.
Crews are arriving on scene after reports of an incident in Alder Street, Kangaroo Flat at around 7am.
It is believed a car is fully alight in the middle of the road.
It is not yet clear how the fire started or whether it is being treated as suspicious.
More to come.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.