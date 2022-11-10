WEEKEND CRICKET TEAMS: Bendigo District and Emu Valley

1st XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
James Ryan (c), Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, Kyle Chant, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Bailey Goodwin, Declan Slingo, Joel Bothe, Xav Ryan, Malin Adikari, Bailey George
2nd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Scott Dole (c), Dylan Lovell, Lachie Nicholson, Oliver Ryan, Lachlan Nemet, Harper Hodgens, Aidan Goddard, Ajay Mishra, Terry Myers, Forhad Ahmed, Nick Rowley, Dilruk Fernando, Kynan Gard
3rd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Clinton Lawson (c), Bill Mackay, Wayne Saunders, James Studds, Anil Ami, Bailey Evans, Scott Sandercock, mitch harder, Randhir Bhinder, Jesse Felle, Liam Gaskell
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo United)
Lachie Nicholson, Oliver Ryan, Owen Brasher, Eddie Gingell, Harper Hodgens, Aidan Goddard, Fletcher Atherton, Deacon Marsh, Gabe Nevins, Nick Rowley, Charlie Warren
1st XI (vs. Golden Square)
Jake Thrum (c), Thomas Starr, Riley Treloar, Wil Pinniger, Harrison Donegan, Marcus Mangiameli, Darcy Mills, Samuel Langley, Miggy Podosky, Henry Edwards, Tobie Travaglia
2nd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Marcus Smalley (c), Denath Gunasekera, Nicholas Williamson, Nicholas Crawford, Joshua Thurston, Hugh Behrens, Billy Bassett, Adam Rady, Ashley Younghusband, Eamon Austin, Dylan Waters, Harry Sheilds
3rd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Curtis Tuohey (c), Alexander Culvenor, Connor Thomson, Matthew Beck, Mark Di Fede, Adrian Cronin, Brenden Younghusband, Aidan Clemens, Blake Collins, Ian Clemens
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo)
Wil Pinniger (c), Billy Bassett, Lachlan Harris, Patrick Lahtz, Xavier McNamara, Harry Sheilds, Oscar Terry, Tobie Travaglia, Dylan Waters, Judd Gilchrist, Henry Edwards
4th XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
No team provided
1st XI (vs. Bendigo)
Nicholas Farley (c), Nathan Walsh, Joshua Williams, Aaron Monro, Cameron McGlashan, Cory Jacobs, Benjamin Williams, Angus Chisholm, Fletcher Good, Matt Ford, Harvey White
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Thomas Saker (c), Samuel Williams, Sam Fitt, Mitchell Graham, Tain Piercy, Kallum Schepers, Fletcher Runnalls, Ben Trew, Taj Taylor, Campbell Richards, Rhys Smith, Matthew Fitt
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Andrew Nisbet (c), Jacob Murley, Jordan Lea, Bradley Muns, Corey Henson, Campbell Richards, Lachlan Hall, Jason Abbott, Phill Kerr
1st XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Liam Smith (c), Jackson Adams, Scott Johnson, Jake Higgins, Connor Miller, Scott Trollope, Benjamin Derrick, Jack Keating, William Bowles, Lachlan Ross, Kayle Thompson
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Mathew Christie (c), Scott Ross, Jamie Bysouth, Luke Baird, Joseph Doolan, Lachlan Saunders, Mitchell Kemp, Joshua Perry, Jimmy Wilkinson, Sarah Mannes, Callum Miller-Govett, Max Grant
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Joseph Doolan (c), Zavier Abbott, Conor Beckmans, Patrick Diss, Matthew Nihill, Alek Stokes, Aaron Sims, Ryan Henderson, Deepam Shah
4th XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Dylan Morgan (c), Cail Varker, Mark Burgess, Michael Donnelly, Mitch Mcivor, Paul Govett
1st XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Adam Ward (c), Ryan Grundy, Abe Sladden, Flynn Campbell, Judd Gilchrist, Jack Wilson, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Shane Gilchrist, Sandun Ranathunga
2nd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Tommi Raukola, Denis Grinton, Joshua Dowsing, Lachlan Wilson, Ethan Oaten, Sam Scott, Rohan Griffin, Connar Pearson, Santosh Tata
3rd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Lachlan Wilson, connar pearson, Rohan Griffin, Joshua Dowsing, Harrison Campbell, Denis Grinton
1st XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Jake Klemm (c), Adam Burns, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Daniel Barber, Christopher Barber, Riley Burns, Campbell Smith, Daniel Pratt, Jack Rutherford, Cameron Salmon
2nd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Caydyn Kearin (c), Dylan Achison, Liam Hastie, Kieren Burns, Darcy Poulter, Sean Bell, Luke Wight, Noah Cain, Brodie Newman, Anthony Brown, Robert Brown
3rd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Marc Beard (c), Mark Eeles, Jarrod Orton, Daniel Healey, Peter Patullo, Anthony Patullo, Daniel Simons, Kyle Symons, Ryan O'Keefe, Anthony Brown, Mitch Holt, Bradley Thomas
Under 18 (vs. Maiden Gully Marist)
Nicholas Armitage, Izack Brown, Noah Cain, Blake Dowton, Fletcher Good, Orin McKay, Matt Mitchell, Ethan Oaten, Cooper Orton, Liam Rielley, Jasper Williams
4th XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Josh Riggall (c), Brett Scholes, Matt Mitchell, Cooper Orton, Oliver Scholes, Jake Wight, Brock Burns, Clayton Smith, Orin McKay, Lachlan McKay, Blake Dowton, Draven Cowie-Turner
1st XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Joel Murphy (c), Jack Ryan, Shane Robinson, Ashley Gray, Taylor Beard, Ben Leed, Liam Stubbings, Kayde Howard, Nick Gladman, Will Barnham, Ben Yarwood
2nd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Alex Winfield (c), Joel Schneider, Ashlie Harvey, Logan Kirkwood, Benjamin Evans, Fraser McKinstry, Reece Yarwood, Joshua Scott, Jay Thakar, Zachary Sims, Thaine Bake
3rd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Oliver Maher, Martyn McDonnell, Joshua Sheehan, David Lowther, Benjamin Evans, Fraser McKinstry, Andrew Brown, Thaine Bake, Joshua Scott, Patrick Stanton, Michael Coombs
4th XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Martyn McDonnell (c), David Hancock, Dustin Murley, Ethan Hunter, David Hunter, Courtney Cornell, Finn Millar, Patrick Stanton, Patrick Boylson, David Lowther, Travis Edwards
1st XI (vs. Huntly North)
Cameron Taylor (c), Grant Waldron, Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, Jack Neylon, Sam Johnston, Daniel Clohesy, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, James Vlaeminck, Jack Pysing
2nd XI (vs. Huntly North)
Jonathan Davidson (c), Shane Koop, Jaryd Wishart, Michael Prowse, Jacob DeAraugo, Thomas Purcell, William Purcell, Charlie Ryan, Blake Barri, Wil Tuohey, Shenal Fernando, Liam Nihill
3rd XI (vs. Huntly North)
Brent Anstee, Sam Bates, Samuel Coughlin, Will Edwards, Richard Murphy, Daniel Peterson
Under 18 (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Tadhg McBurney, Jack McCullough, Jack Pysing, Sebastian Rossi, Max Schintler, Jack Smith
4th XI (vs. Golden Square)
Anthony Purcell (c), Harry Purcell, Thomas Smith, Sebastian Rossi, Louis Eddy, Xavier Grant, Byron Ritchie, Lewis Ritchie, Jack Spencer, Ethan Fletcher, Aydin Price, Jack McCullough
1st XI (vs. White Hills)
Ben Devanny (c), Tim Wood, Pat Felmingham, Jack Stubbs, Connor Lyon, Campbell Love, Patrick Dillon, Nayana Fernando, Darcy Hunter, Savith Priyan, Chathura Damith
2nd XI (vs. White Hills)
Dale Ashby (c), Brenton Jones, Jed Rodda, Matt Newbold, Cooper Watson, Mason Horne, Jedd O'Keefe, Jett Grundy, Marc Sherwell, Kristian Rogers, Riley Tresize, Bayden Hunter
3rd XI (vs. White Hills)
Chris Cullen (c), Joshua Di Camillo, Matthew Wight, Stephen Brown, Nathan Di Camillo, Jason Pohlsen, Andrew Colliver, Justin Hargreaves
Under 18 (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Jedd O'Keefe (c), Jack Bell, Brandyn Barilari, Ned Budde, Daniel Butler, Nathan Di Camillo, Jett Grundy, Cooper Watson, James Sharam, Nate Rodda, Bayden Hunter, Mason Horne
4th XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Matt Matheson (c), Mathew Dennis, James Sharam, Nate Rodda, Lachlan Dennis, Archie Stevens, Luke Matheson, Amy Bilsborow, Andrew Colliver
4th XI (vs. White Hills)
Brent Yates (c), Marty Harris, Lucas Sharam, James Balic, Jonty Yates, Jackson Harris, Cale James, William Robinson, Miller Armstrong, Glenn Dashwood, Girish Basappa
1st XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Mitchell Winter-Irving (c), Caleb Barras, Lincoln Jacobs, Gavin Bowles, Oliver Geary, Nicholas Wharton, Brodie McRae, Ben Irvine, Reilley Porter, Riley Fitzpatrick, Wian Van Zyl
2nd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Tom Schultz (c), Harry Ukich, Darcy Irwin, Xavier Dunham, Jayden Sheean, Patrick Egan, Justin Slattery, Kyle Patten, Nicholas Lowes, Nicholas Wallace, William Sexton, Ben Drechsler
3rd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Jack Maher (c), Josh Julius, Tobias Geary, Patrick Egan, Daniel Atkinson, Thomas Piazza, James Mannix, Blake Aylett, Angus O'Brien, Yaseer Mehmood, Harshil Arora, Ben Drechsler
4th XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye Jets)
Peter O'Brien (c), Daniel Atkinson, Blake Aylett, Xavier Ilott, Angus O'Brien, Oliver Salter, Harshil Arora, Nick Best, Robert Ilott, Lucas Rice, Rohith Dsilva
Division 1 (vs. West Bendigo)
Paul Barber (c), Joel Bish, Ash Dixon, Blake Hodgskiss, Shiran thiwanka kulathunga, Mark Smith, Jack Towers, Jakk Trenfield, Jesse Trenfield, Manish Negi, Parminder Singh
Division 2 (vs. West Bendigo)
Ben Ross (c), Connor Bulger, Anton Davies, Daniel Dixon, Xavier Hand, Wayne Hodgskiss, Max Ludwig, James O'Bryen, Khushdeep Randhwa, Ranjit Singh, Brett Waterman, Lachlan Watts
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mia Mia)
Craig Pettersen (c), Vailen Hickman, Axel Kerr, Mitchell Lawrence, Ayden Lee, Chris Lever, Connar Lever, Daniel Ludwig, Michael Morton, July Htoo Maung Ngwe, Cameron Power, Brooklyn Youl
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mandurang)
No team provided
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. United)
Shaun Stone (c), Michael Antonowicz, Dylan Bray, Edward Garner, Josh Goodman, Eden Hardy, Selwyn Ilsley, Dylan Lefevre, Isaac Lindrea, Will Lindrea, Thomas Nicholson, Nino Renato
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Josan George (c), Jomy Antony, Tintu Mani, Andrews Cherian, Livin Vincent, Hardeep Singh, Glarin Christudhas, Bibin James, Anil Jose, Benny Mathew, Jithin Panicker, Tom Joseph
Division 1 (vs. Emu Creek)
Tasman Fitzallen (c), Eathen Collins, Michael Galvin, Luke Hickman, Zachary Knapman, Bradley Smith, Jaidyn Taylor, Ben Twynstra, Brad Webster, Aidan White, Travis Nolan
Division 2 (vs. Emu Creek)
Tristan Fitzallen (c), James Austin, Jordan Baldwin, Jacob Cassells, Brooklyn Henson, Jordan Johnson, Maysen Pettersen, Alex Piper, Jason Tovey, Michael Trew, Glen Wallis, Cody Wright
Division 1 (vs. California Gully)
No team provided
Division 2 (vs. California Gully)
No team provided
Division 1 (vs. Marong)
Beau Clements (c), Will Anderson, Phillip Berry, Linton Colclough, Corey Dickins, Storm Giri, Jeremy Hancock, Cain Ladiges, Mathew Pask, James Pietromonaco, Mitchell Roberts, Damien Walsh
Division 2 (vs. Marong)
David Becker (c), Greg Bailey, Chris Garlick, Geoff Thompson, Warrick Behrens, Joel Renton-Keen, Caileb Dickins, James Bailey, Bailey Rashleigh, Kael Rainey, Adam Larkins, Callum Thompson
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bagshot)
Travis Habel (c), Cameron Gray, Mark Roberts, Francis Monro, Damon Cathcart, Troy McLean, Joseph Pezzelato, Matthew Ingham, Mitchell Hancock, Damon Monro, Soyal Abraham, Michael Sims
Division 1 (vs. Mandurang)
Jayden Laubsch (c), Duane Anderson, David Blume, Reuben Cameron, Andrew Gladstone, Colin Moore, Brodie Pearce, Amarpreet Singh, Tom Wilson, Brennan Walters, Mitchell Van Poppel
Division 2 (vs. Mandurang)
Mark Blume, Lachlan Frischke, Richard Murphy, Jack Murphy, Ryan Murphy, Craig Murphy, Buddima Pieris, Tristian Rowe, Brendan Shepherd, Greg Toomey, James Toomey
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Sedgwick)
No team provided
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Axe Creek)
Andrew Conforti, Joseph Druce, Justin Greet, Martin Leahy, Seamus McKenna, John O'Sullivan, Matthew Ryan, Nic White, Peter Cook.
Division 1 (vs. United)
Jordan Ilsley (c), Lucas Baldwin, Andrew Cussen, James Dempsey, Dustin Elliott, Bailey Ilsley, Scott McKenzie, Alec Robson, Nicholas Scullie, Steven Stroobants, Greg Thomas
Division 2 (vs. United)
Nathan Austin (c), Sam Alcock, Hunter Austin, Josh Cleary, Alan Friswell, Jamison Friswell, Patrick Grelis, Chris McCalman, Jamie Price, Caleb Robson, Paul Stubbs, Kai Thomas
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Marong)
Jacob Sparks (c), Jason Carbone, Greg Crone, Baden France, Bella Gorrie, Declan Gorrie, Ken Gorrie, Sam Gorrie, Daniel Kellow, Andrew Letts, Rob Rojewski, Tait Rojewski
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. West Bendigo)
Brendan Kelly (c), Dylan Bates, Brenton Hinks, Jaxon Kelly, William Magee, Noah Kelly, Patrick McNamara, Lachlan Magee, Travis Magee, Mark McNamara, Charlie Bellenger, Basil Curtis
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bendigo Strikers)
Michael Fleming (c), Stuart Robinson, Darren Kelly, Joshua Di Camillo, Kobey Hunter, Jack Bell, Jason Pohlsen, William Harvey, Brandyn Barilari, Ned Budde, Daniel Butler, Napinder Singh
Division 1 (vs. Sedgwick)
Harry Whittle (c), Alex Code, Dooley Niemann, Mac Whittle, Mitchell Whittle, James Smith, Jayde Mullane, Patrick Hartney, Joe Hartney, Rylee Smith, Tom Calvert, Mitchell Blackman
Division 2 (vs. Sedgwick)
Rob Gilchrist (c), Ashley Mayo, Ashley Murtagh, Chris Uys, Harrison Gadsden, Jay Mcleod, Liam Oberin, Luke Price, Tyler James, David Rykers, Mark Brayshaw, Maciu Talemaitoga
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Bendigo City)
Ryan Currie (c), Connor Logan, Damien Whan, Ian Alexander, will taylor, Dane Knowles, Lachlan Knowles, Jirah Dawkins, Greg Gadsden, Nick Gray, Nick Fitzpatrick, Joshua Ennis
Division 1 (vs. Axe Creek)
Mitch Davey (c), Travis O'Connell, Zac Makeham, Brett McGlashan, Bradley McHugh, Kane Newton, Zaus Wade, Tarran Kilcullen, Traiton Kendal, Brent Bogaski, Sajith Edirisinghe
Division 2 (vs. Axe Creek)
Barkley Jackson (c), Cohen-James Brown, Robert Williams, Haydn Leech, Tristan Boykett, Jacob Floyd, Joshua Kinsman, Mathew Evans
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Spring Gully Green)
Jayden Magnusson, Grant Brown, Edward Neame, Louis Wooldridge, Blake DeMarchi, Leigh Gorrie, Shannon Murphy, Josh Connolly, Daryl Rooks, Reece Fitzpatrick
