CELEBRATE local producers and makers at these central Victorian markets.
Whether you prefer the more rural events or the larger regional days, you are bound to find whatever you are looking for
Join in one of central Victoria's best farmers markets and celebrate produce, farmers and makers.
This market will feature fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, cheeses, Bendigo Brittle, wines, beers and ciders; teas, olives, meats, chocolates and treats; honey, nuts, oysters, breads, icecreams, oil, soaps, and much more.
Where: Bendigo Pony Club, corner of Breen Street and Belle Vue Road, Golden Square.
When: Second Saturday of every month, November 12, 9am to 1pm.
The Inglewood Lions Country Market is a friendly, community-focused market held on the second Saturday of each month.
Contact Deb Coon 0417 834 342 or check Inglewood Lions Country Market Facebook page.
Where: Brooke Street, Inglewood.
When: Saturday, November 12, 9am to 2pm.
After a successful first autumn market, St Anne's Winery is hosting another community event.
This market day will feature more stalls and entertainment.
This event will have something for everyone. No entry fees.
Where: St Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood.
When: Saturday, November 12, 10am to 4pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
Maldon Market: Hand Made, Home Grown is a farmers and makers market which brings together some of the best hand made products and home grown produce direct from local makers and growers.
Where: Maldon Neighbourhood Centre, Church Street, Maldon.
When: Second Sunday of every month, November 13, 9am to 1.30pm.
