Bendigo TAFE is in the running to be named Australia's top large training provider, while two standout students are finalists for Australian Koorie Student of the Year and Australian Trainee of the Year.
Bendigo TAFE has progressed to the 2022 Australian Training Awards final after clinching the Victorian prize earlier this year.
The awards, to be announced this Friday, recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements in the vocational education and training sector.
Desirae Kilduff and Franchesca Morrell are the Bendigo TAFE student finalists in the awards.
Ms Kilduff, who is a finalist for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year Award, completed a Diploma of Leadership and Management/Diploma of Human Resource Management.
A traineeship with ANZ, which had a strong commitment to Indigenous employees, sparked her interest in supporting First Nations employment outcomes.
She joined Maxima Group as an Indigenous Employment Consultant and pursued qualifications to bolster her new direction, including her dual Bendigo TAFE diploma.
Now in a managerial role, Ms Kilduff is taking on further studies, including a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment developed specifically for Indigenous learners.
"The team at Bendigo TAFE's Indigenous Education Centre reached out to me as soon as I enrolled and let me know who they were," she said.
"Throughout the year - and it was a tough year with COVID - they made sure I was doing well and offered their resources."
Franchesca Morrell said being a national Trainee of the Year finalist was a great honour.
Mrs Morrell migrated to Australia at 23 from The Philippines and worked for two years as a dental assistant before joining a clinic that offered the Certificate III in Dental Assisting traineeship.
"It was great to study and work at the same time," she said.
"What I learnt in theory at night could be put into practice during the day. It kept me on my toes, and it kept me aware of everything I needed to do in my role."
Mrs Morell, 28, is now a senior dental nurse and also works in community health, including the Victorian Government's Smile Squad and Bendigo Health's dental outreach program.
Bendigo TAFE Chief executive officer Sally Curtain said being shortlisted for the national awards highlighted the TAFE's commitment and dedication to students, industry, and community.
Results will be announced at the 2022 Australian Training Awards in Adelaide on Friday, November 18.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
