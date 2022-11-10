LOOKING to keep yourself busy this week? Support your local communities and head to one of the events listed below.
Make sure you scroll to the bottom for the 'Plan Ahead' section - so you know what to keep an eye out for.
WEEKEND DANCE
Enjoy an evening dance with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will include excellent CD music, a supper with tea, coffee and biscuits.
There will also be a raffle, prizes and lucky door.
Admission $7.
For all enquiries and further information, phone Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm to 11pm.
HYMNS ALIVE
Gary Davey, a leader of Enjoy Church Bendigo will be guest speaker at Hymns Alive.
About 60 people come together to enjoy fellowship and singing their favourite hymns from younger years.
Delicious afternoon tea. New members invited.
Due to the generous financial help from City of Greater Bendigo Council, a free pickup bus service from your home may be available.
Phone Allan 5442 2774.
Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, November 17, from 1.30pm.
BENDIGO BALLROOM DANCE CLUB INC.
Join our social ballroom dance classes, commencing with the easy to learn basics of dance.
Come and have fun, meet new friends and enjoy the music and exercise.
Singles welcome - learn to dance with your partner, on your own or with a friend.
Worried about the correct footwear on the highly polished floor? Just bring some thick socks for the first class.
This is a six week workshop program - Cost - $50 per person.
Additional classes will be available on Friday mornings at 10.00am, at no extra cost. All welcome
For further information please contact: Lyn Harry 0427 382 216 Jenise Smallman 0413 089 073.
Where: Lockwood South and District Community Hall, 784 Calder Alternate Highway, Lockwood South.
When: Wednesday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Raise money for the Zonta Club of Bendigo while teasing your brain.
This trivia event will feature prizes, dinner and lots of entertainment.
$60 per person, tables of eight, including a two-course dinner.
For further information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Club, Park Street, Strathdale.
When: Friday, November 18, at 6pm.
MICA GRANGE OPEN GARDEN
Mica Grange is re-opening its garden for this sculpture and art exhibition.
Located at the foothills of Mt Alexander, Mica Grange offers panoramic views across Sutton Grange Valley.
This exhibition will feature a range of sculptures from Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia as well as plants and preserves for sale.
There will also be morning and afternoon teas available.
Group bookings available, please contact micagrangegarden@gmail.com.
Entry $8 (children under 18 free entry).
For more information and to book, click here.
Where: 373 Faraday Sutton Grange Road, Sutton Grange.
When: Open weekends until December 4, 10am to 4pm.
BACKYARD FEST
Backyard Fest welcomes you to a Saturday full of music and arts.
This event will bring together live music, DJ's, art and more.
There will be an onsite bar, yoga, local food trucks and more. 18+ event.
Tickets from $74.
For further information, click here or email hello@backyardfest.com.au
Where: Lot 19, Langslow Street, Castlemaine.
When: Friday, November 11 from 4pm and Saturday, November 12 from 12.30pm.
EXHIBITIONS
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
FACE
Face is an exhibition of seven portraits, six of them having been within media, five of them are war images, one of them a refugee and one from artist Angela Morrissey's low budget short film called "Companions of Fire''.
These paintings are big, bright and bold. They capture the imagination of the viewer and are inspired by important historical images caught on camera.
Where: Bendigo Bank Central (formerly Fountain Court), Bendigo.
When: Until Saturday, November 12, 9am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
OLD TIME BUSH DANCE
The Bush Dance and Music club are hosting a dance next Saturday featuring music by The Emu Creek Bush Band.
Dances on the program will be Bush and Old time.
A plate of supper to share would be appreciated.
Admission, adults $8 and children under 16 free.
More information please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286.
Everyone most welcome.
Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, November 19, from 8pm.
UNION STREET BLUES CLUB
Union Street Blues Club proudly presents three Top Club Bands: Fringe Dwellers, Misty Road, Slow Joe Crow.
This event is open to all lovers of music and good times.
Only $5 entry.
For bookings, phone Bill on 0499 989 066.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Highway, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, November 20, from 1pm.
