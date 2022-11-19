Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

'Riotous blackguardism' - author Geoff Hocking reveals Gold Rush Bendigo

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 19 2022 - 3:26pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This historic image is one of more than 300 that feature in a new book about Bendigo's history. Bendigo could be a rough place in the 1850s as people arrived to seek their fortune.

A WEARY traveller stumbled into a pub that "beggared description", 170-odd years ago on their journey to Bendigo's fabled goldfields.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.