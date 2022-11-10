Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Marist College Bendigo VCAL students highlight year of 'real world' work

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated November 11 2022 - 7:12am, first published November 10 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bendigo students have finally been able to celebrate their year of work after floods had previously postponed a Marist College showcase event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.