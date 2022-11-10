Bendigo students have finally been able to celebrate their year of work after floods had previously postponed a Marist College showcase event.
Students showed off an array of work and projects they had developed as part of the Victorian certificate of applied learning (VCAL), a senior secondary certificate of education that serves as a pathway to technical and further education (TAFE), university via non-ATAR pathways, apprenticeships/traineeships or employment.
One of the key organisers, teacher Anna Coloe said it was a proud moment to celebrate student achievement.
"I guess the words are immense pride," she said.
"I think with these VCAL kids they often don't see what they do as important, or as less than because they're not doing a VCE subject.
"But these kids have certain skills that you don't always see in a classroom setting and what is so exciting about VCAL and applied learning is the wide scope of what kids can produce."
READ MORE:
Ms Coloe said the VCAL course, which has seen students simulate businesses, plan buildings is about bringing real-world examples into the classroom and walking alongside students as they learn skills in areas such as literacy, numeracy, work related and personal development skills.
"I'm not the person standing at the front of the room telling them what to do, we walk with them and go on that journey with them and see them just blossom," she said.
Some of the projects on display included the moving poppy project marking the 80th anniversary of the Kokoda Trail campaign.
Students made 641 crosses for the Australians that died on Kokoda, using the young peoples' skills in building and welding.
Ms Coloe said some of the kids who are particularly visual-spatially skilled and artistic also helped create beautiful displays with the crosses and poppies.
READ MORE:
"We also simulated a business and had lots of different businesses that they've all created so that was a major assessment as well," she said.
"The year 12s had to employ the year 11s and created jobs and the year 11s had to apply and write a cover letter, produce a resume and have an interview and then they go through that whole process.
"That was a really big project and final assessment."
One such business made cards and gifts for mother's, father's and special friends day, and student Soren Robertson said it was one of the highlights of the year in addition to the Kokoda studies.
"We made the crosses ourselves and found out the names of all the people who died," the year 11 said.
For Soren, it was also an opportunity to reflect on school projects on real world problems like designing a theme park or building a house, working on practical writing tasks and studying leadership and personal development.
READ MORE:
He was also involved in organising a casual school day raising $1300 for the flood-affected community of Lismore, which students also supported through the sale of a newly designed school beanie.
Having been cancelled in recent years as a result of COVID and only recently being postponed by the floods, the teaching team said it was great to finally be able to highlight the fantastic work of students as their schooling careers come to a close.
"Seeing their talents and seeing them shine is a really great thing and we need to celebrate that," Ms Coloe said.
"Students have developed communication and problem solving, all those really important soft skills, quite highly by the time they finish year 12."
Ms Coloe said the students had displayed these skills teaching some of the younger Marist College students about the Kokoda project.
"Some kids don't like it but others stand up and don't know that they have these skills in engaging younger kids."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.