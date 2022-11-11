A central Victorian charity is asking the community to help keep it up and running, ensuring they can continue the supportive cycle.
Sunshine Bendigo prides itself on assisting families through difficult times, but without financial support the organisation may see struggles of its own.
Founder and director Glenda Serpell said it was important to raise awareness about the charity's work in the community.
"We have been working hard to meet the ever growing need in our community for our assistance," she said.
"But now we're at a stage where we need to grow our volunteer-led organisation to meet those needs."
For the last six-and-a-half years, Sunshine Bendigo has made it its mission to share the joy of motherhood, in partnership with support agencies, by recycling baby essentials.
Volunteers collect, sort and redistribute essential new and pre-loved baby goods and nursery equipment to families in need.
Ms Serpell said the COVID-19 pandemic and recent flooding across the state had increased the team's workload significantly.
"We're busier than ever," she said.
"It's lovely we have the opportunity to step in and help, and the our community is extremely generous with their donations.
"However, we're a not-for-profit and volunteer-based organisation, so sometimes it is difficult to find the funds to keep us going."
From November 7 to 21, the team hopes to raise as much awareness as possible through its Spread the Sunshine campaign.
"We want to connect with potential financial donors so that we can expand and grow our facilities for the future," Ms Serpell said.
For anyone that would like to support Sunshine Bendigo, more information and donation options can be found at sunshinebendigo.org.au/home
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
