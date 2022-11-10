Police are investigating a series of burglaries committed in the Bendigo area in the past week.
Officers say unknown offenders have been targeting vehicles and residences left unlocked.
The offenders have been stealing items such as wallets and car keys before making off with the unattended vehicles.
They have then been utilising these vehicles and victim's cards to commit further criminal and driving offences.
A spokesperson said the most recent incidents occurred in Forest Street, Wattle Street, Strathdale Court, Strathdale and Roslyn Court, Kennington.
Bendigo Police encourage residences and businesses to ensure vehicles are parked off the street where possible and to ensure garages and personal access doors to premises are kept locked and secured.
Persons with any information regarding this series of burglaries or any other criminal activity are encouraged contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
