"Bringing together good music and good people" is the slogan of Backyard Fest, which will take over Lot19 Arts Space in Castlemaine this weekend.
The live music event, featuring 20-odd local and Melbourne acts playing on three stages, kicks off on Friday afternoon and runs until midnight on Saturday.
A big influx of festival-goers is expected for the event with campers expected to stay on at Campbell's Creek Recreation Reserve until the end of the weekend.
Opening with the Central Victorian "rocky blues and funky grooves"-playing Groove Dudes, the otherwise more youthful line-up for the festival features psychedelic rockers The Babe Rainbow from Byron Bay, indie rock act Cousin Tony's Brand New Firebird and "motel pop" foursome The Slingers.
Also on the bill is folk duo The Maes, "psychedelic disco band" Sunfruits and up-tempo ensemble Ausecuma Beats, whose members hail from Australia, Cuba and Africa.
Inspired by live music gatherings they staged in suburban backyards first in Camberwell in 2017 and then Glen Iris in 2018, organisers Blake Van Leeuwen and Simon James decided to upscale the "community minded" model in a central Victorian location.
But the event, originally planned for Elphinstone last November, has had to be rescheduled or relocated three times due to COVID-19 issues, community objections, fire concerns and council planning requirements.
After the permit to stage it on a privately-owned Castlemaine site on November 12-13 was again held up, the festival was apparently saved just six weeks ago by an offer from Lot19 to host it.
"They've been so accommodating," festival spokesperson Monica Feret said.
"I don't know if it would've gone ahead if it wasn't for them."
As part of the weekend's festivities, ticket-holders will have access to the exhibition Postpartum which is showing in one of the venue's galleries.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Feret said while most of the bands appealed to a young audience, organisers expected a mixed crowd.
"It is quite an established event space so I think a lot of [local] people will be interested to see what we're doing with it," she said.
"We're hoping it's just going to feel like a big house party. It's all just about being there together, enjoying the same experience and making friends."
Also on offer to festival-goers are food trucks, barbecue fare, vegan curries, and a range of brand name beers, cocktails, spirits and picklebacks.
Ms Feret described the festival as "a labour of love" for Van Leeuwen and James but said "a lot of connections" had already been made between the Melbourne organisers and central Victorian arts community.
"And hopefully it will be continued for years to come."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.