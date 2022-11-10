Bendigo Advertiser
Kerang man arrested in Cohuna following fake triple 0 call, police chase

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 11:30am
The Gateway to Gannawarra tourist information centre in Cohuna, where a man was arrested on Monday. Picture courtesy of Gannawarra Shire Council.

A Kerang man has been charged with numerous offences after a string of events that allegedly included a false triple-0 call and a dramatic police chase through Cohuna on Monday.

