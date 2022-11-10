A Kerang man has been charged with numerous offences after a string of events that allegedly included a false triple-0 call and a dramatic police chase through Cohuna on Monday.
Sergeant Josh Coombs from Cohuna said the 24-year-old was wanted in relation to a burglary and theft of personal items from a business in Kerang the previous day and police had been looking for him when he allegedly made the call to report someone trapped in floodwater.
The report sparked the urgent deployment of the police air wing, SES rescue team and general duties police but was found to be baseless.
Sergeant Coombs said after police had "spent the day looking for him", the man turned up at the Cohuna station to "return" several items, which he placed on the counter before running out the door.
"As soon as he's dropped the property, he's run," he said. "He was off like a rat up a drainpipe."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The police set off after the man, with the sergeant pursuing on foot and a colleague giving chase in a vehicle.
"He's taken some back streets and we've managed to corner him at the tourist information centre," Sergeant Coombs said.
The alleged offender was then arrested and remanded in custody.
While taking a dim view about the abuse of rescue resources, the fleet-footed sergeant was philosophical about the incident.
"People do strange things sometimes," he observed.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.