Jack Dewhurst wins RCRA junior national championship

One afternoon last December Jack Dewhurst was searching for his dog that had run away.
The 13-year-old eventually found his beloved canine next door at his neighbour's house and the chance meeting opened the door to a new and exciting hobby.
While next door, the sight of the fast-paced remote controlled cars caught Dewhurst's eye and they've now quickly become his main passion.
Under the guidance of mentor, coach and sponsor Brad Gale, Dewhurst started to show his skill at the Bendigo On Road Radio Control Car Club's home track at Strathdale before an even bigger plan was hatched - a trip to compete at national titles.
Last weekend Dewhurst and Gale headed north to Canberra to try his luck at the KWR Engineering 2022 RCRA EP On Road National Championships.
Dewhurst, who was competing for Team Xray Australia, went up against the best fellow racers in the Istc Junior Sportsman division and succeeded by taking out the title on debut.
"It was a really fun experience," Dewhurst said.
"It was a lot different and bigger than anything I'd raced before and It's nice to know that I can adjust to competing on other tracks."
Dewhurst's path to the top step of the podium involved two seeding rounds before the field then undertook qualifying sessions ahead of the final races.
He started third on the grid, but went all the way winning two out of three main races to clinch the championship.
Close behind in second was fellow Bendigo club member Noah Jenkins.
Dewhurst's mentor in Gale, who operates the Bendigo Models Radio Controlled store on McIvor Road, has been involved with the hobby sport for many years and is more than impressed with his student's progression.
" I knew he had a natural ability from when I first saw him racing at our club track," Gale said.
"Jack then came to some introductory lessons and started competing in our club events.
"He was going so well that the next step was to race even faster cars which he quickly got the hang of and is also the class that he used to win the national title."
As it stands, Dewhurst is on track to take out the club's 2022 championship as only one round is left to race and he is mathematically out of reach from his nearest competitor.
Now that Dewhurst is a national champion his plan is to continue refining his skills.
He endeavours to return to the national titles next year, but will take a step up to a senior class where his skills will be put to the test even further.
