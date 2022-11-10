Bendigo Advertiser

LAWN BOWLS: Diggers to take on Beasties in Friday night clash of top two

Updated November 10 2022 - 11:12am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo's Gary Ryan

SOUTH Bendigo and Bendigo East will open round six of the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls season with a Friday night tussle under lights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.