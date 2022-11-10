LAWN BOWLS: Diggers to take on Beasties in Friday night clash of top two

SOUTH Bendigo and Bendigo East will open round six of the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls season with a Friday night tussle under lights.
The reigning premier Diggers will host the Beasties tomorrow night in what's a clash between the top two sides on the ladder.
The Beasties and Diggers will meet from 6pm.
South Bendigo is coming off one of its best home and away wins of recent years when it had all rinks up in an 86-62 away win against Moama last Saturday, while Bendigo East will be on the rebound from an eight-shot loss to Bendigo.
DIVISION 1 LADDER
1. South Bendigo
Points: 59 Shots: +56
2. Bendigo East
Points: 59 Shots: +51
3. Bendigo
Points: 58 Shots: +20
4. Golden Square
Points: 56 Shots: +50
5. Moama
Points: 50 Shots: +17
6. Eaglehawk
Points: 46 Shots: -12
7. Castlemaine
Points: 34 Shots: -39
8. Inglewood
Points: 34 Shots: -60
9. Kangaroo Flat
Points: 33 Shots: -22
10. Marong
Points: 21 Shots: -61
