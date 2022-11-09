New council leaders have been elected to take on the top jobs in the Buloke Shire.
In a meeting on Wednesday night, councillors decided Alan Getley would be the next mayor, with David Pollard by his side.
Cr Getley is a first term councillor representing the Mallee ward.
"I am humbled to be elected by my fellow councillors to this role and to build upon our collective work in growing stronger communication through more deliberate community engagement," Cr Getley said.
"We are generating the kinds of conversations we envisioned, and these will be important to carry us forward through the flood recovery and to retain the momentum to seek future opportunities for our communities."
OTHER STORIES:
It comes as outgoing mayor Daryl Warren thanked the community for their efforts during the floods.
"Buloke Shire has had its fair share of adversity, from flood to drought and back again. All the while, in the face of this adversity, a spirit endures," he said.
"The latest test of our mettle has again underlined what is in essence what makes our patch Buloke. It's you, our people.
"Whilst we recognise that the event is not over and the La Nina is still at play, the level of trust and engagement of our community has so far significantly reduced the impact of the water making its way though our river and creek systems.
"Buloke Shire Council will continue to work for and alongside our community at all times."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.