Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Mount Alexander Shire council told glyphosate needed, despite petition

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 10 2022 - 3:13pm, first published November 9 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine town hall. Picture is a file photo.

A COUNCIL'S staff would be skeptical of any extra controls placed on a chemical herbicide despite a petition from residents, they say in a newly released report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.