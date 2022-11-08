A COUNCIL'S staff would be skeptical of any extra controls placed on a chemical herbicide despite a petition from residents, they say in a newly released report.
But the petition could become food for thought for elected officials and their workers, who will next year review policies around glyphosate, a weed killing ingredient some fear could cause cancer.
Castlemaine's Mount Alexander Shire councillors will consider the latest public petition when they gather next Tuesday.
It calls on the council to phase out glyphosate by the end of 2023, revise its policies and review synthetic chemicals' effects on its workers and residents.
The World Health Organisation says glyphosate is "probably carcinogenic" to humans, though shire staff say that description may not reflect scientists' full meaning.
WHO uses the same classification for burning wood indoors, frying food at high temperatures, some shift work and red meat.
It represents an inherent risk, not any measures someone might take to reduce any dangers, shire staff have told councillors.
WHO bases its classification on what it says is "limited" evidence in humans and "sufficient" evidence from lab animals exposed to pure glyphosate.
The chemical is usually mixed with water before it is sprayed on plants.
Mount Alexander has already cut the amount of glyphosate after a 2019 petition transformed the way Castlemaine's council used herbicides.
Shire officers no longer spray glyphosate around playgrounds, maternal and child health facilities, kindergartens, schools and hospitals.
They prioritise organic herbicides and other control methods where possible, the staff said. They also use different equipment when possible to stop spray drift.
"When in the hands of skilled, experienced operators and done sparingly, chemical weed control can achieve great results and over great distances," shire staff told councillors.
They have found most alternatives are not as flexible.
Organic weed killers can only be used sparingly because they increase soil acidity. They cannot kill as many plant species and struggle against some established weeds.
Some are not as safe to mix and use because they are acid-based and end up being more expensive than glyphosate, council officers say
But shire staff have had some success this year with hot water mixed with a biodegradable foam made from plant oils and sugars.
The idea is that the foam stops the water's heat escaping, which is one reason the council has previously found steam killing too slow and impractical.
The foam helps the head penetrate plant leaves' waxy outer layers and travel down the stem to their roots.
"Results of the trial are still being evaluated but this method appears more effective than steam," shire officers said.
"It is however, still very slow to apply and limited in its application."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
