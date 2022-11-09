Bendigo maiden winner labelled the 'real deal' by jockey

The Nursery of Champions launched the career of another potentially exciting galloper on Wednesday.
The Shae Eden-trainer first-starter Cause For Concern looked well above average when he cruised to victory in the Bendigo Mazda Maiden Plate (1100m) at the Bendigo Jockey Club meeting.
The son of Worthy Cause was well-backed from $7 into $5 and he didn't let the punters down, winning by the best part of three lengths.
Cause For Concern was wide and beyond midfield for the first half of the race, but he looped the field coming around the home turn and then showed a great turn of foot to put his rivals away in fine fashion.
Winning jockey Teo Nugent was suitably impressed by the three-year-old gelding.
"He gave me a beautiful feel in a trial two weeks ago,'' Nugent said.
"He really impressed me. He has a lot of raw ability there, it was just a matter of time when we pushed the button and he really lengthened.
"He cruised into it and I always knew he was going to get there. When I pulled the trigger he really lengthened for me.
"He hit the front, pricked his ears and wanted to find the rail again. That suggests there's good upside there and I really think he's the real deal this horse."
Connections of Cause For Concern are likely to receive a few phone calls from Hong Kong about the availability of the talented galloper.
Meanwhile, jockey Dean Yendall had a day out on Wednesday, riding a winning treble.
Yendall partnered the Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr-trained Mondo to an all-the-way win in a 1400m maiden before giving Cranbourne trainer Greg Eurell a winning double when he guided Redsong home in the 2400m event.
Yendall completed his treble when favourite Screwed Down ran down Drop The Verse in a benchmark 64 event over 1100m.
The duo spaced the rest of their rivals.
It was a tough day at the office for local trainers, with the Shane Fliedner-trained Air Defence the best performed galloper with a fourth placing in race eight.
