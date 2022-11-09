Bendigo Advertiser

Julius keeps options open with Just Folk

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 9 2022 - 6:24pm, first published 6:00pm
Just Folk has been in consistent form this year for Bendigo trainer Josh Julius. Picture by Getty Images

Bendigo trainer Josh Julius will decide later in the week if stable star Just Folk runs in Saturday's $500,000 Cranbourne Cup (1600m).

