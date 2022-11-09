Julius keeps options open with Just Folk

Bendigo trainer Josh Julius will decide later in the week if stable star Just Folk runs in Saturday's $500,000 Cranbourne Cup (1600m).
Julius also has the $1 million The Gong (1600m) at Kembla Grange on November 19 as an option for his in-form galloper.
After drawing outside barriers for most of his runs this campaign, Just Folk drew barrier one for the Cranbourne Cup.
However, the inside gate could be a negative rather than a positive.
Just Folk is a big horse and he likes galloping room and the Cranbourne track is a tight circuit.
"I'm probably 50-50 about Cranbourne or waiting a week to go to Sydney,'' Julius said.
"We'll wait and see how this week pans out. The barrier draw, potentially, makes things difficult at Cranbourne.
"He's run some nice races from inside gates, and it makes sense because you can get an economical run, but around Cranbourne in a high pressure race it might not be the place to be.
"If it rains, even though he likes the wet, the fence might not be the place to be.
"We have a few factors to think about. We'll weigh up the pros and cons as the days go by and decide whether we should wait a week and go to Kembla Grange."
Just Folk opened on the fourth line of betting for the Cranbourne Cup alongside Ironclad at $9.50.
The Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr-trained Visinari was the early favourite at $4.80 ahead of Uncle Bryn at $5 and Visinari's stablemate Our Playboy at $8.
Just Folk has run three gallant second placings at his past three starts, including a close-up second over 1800m on Melbourne Cup day.
"He came out of (Melbourne) Cup week really well, we're really happy with him,'' Julius said.
"He had a gallop on the grass on Tuesday and he was in good order. His normal track rider Keith was happy with him... he's arguably pulled up as well as he has all preparation.
"He's fighting fit and well enough to head to the races one more time before heading to the paddock."
Just Folk has raced six times this campaign for four seconds and two unplaced runs. He's earned
Despite not winning a race this time in, he's earned connections about $230,000 in stakemoney.
Meanwhile, Julius will debut a promising mare at Seymour on Friday.
Think She Rocks will have her first career start in a 1300m maiden and, while she's unlikely to win on Friday, Julius said she's a horse to keep an eye on in the future.
"She was a horse that had a few injuries as a young horse and never made it through the sale ring,'' Julius said.
"She's well-bred and she's ended up here.
"She's shown plenty of nice signs, but she's immature in the head and whatever she does on Friday she'll improve on.
"She's going to be a nice stayer and we're really looking forward to seeing what she can achieve in 12 months.
"This race we're hoping to see more positives than negatives and we'll take things from there.
"She's a big, strong mare by So You Think and she's out of a half-sister to (Group Three winner) Hvasstan. She's an exciting horse."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.