'Libertarian' Matt Bansemer, who earlier this year ran for the Liberal Democrats in the federal seat of Bendigo, is going it alone at this month's state election, as an independent for Bendigo West.
Mr Bansemer said he had a positive experience with Liberal Democrats, but broke with them in order to be able to make his own statements and propose a new tax.
A one-time Greens volunteer who lives off the grid at Guildford, Mr Bansemer is these days a fan of the free market, small government, nuclear power and a "revenue neutral carbon tax".
While he was previously galvanised to run for office by concerns about "government overreach" during the COVID-19 pandemic, the solar industry engineer's major concern now is "the direction we're going with energy policy".
"I believe we can achieve reliability, affordability and environmental sustainability, but not the way we're going," he said. He believes the government's approach to encouraging renewables has "distorted the market" and resulted in insufficient competition among generators that can provide on-demand energy.
"I believe I'm the only candidate campaigning on a carbon tax, which is probably an indication of foolhardiness on some level but the key part is that it's revenue neutral," he said.
This "free market solution" with "an internalised price on pollution" would likely result in a combination of nuclear, solar and pumped hydro energy fuelling the state, he says, arguing that nuclear waste can be used as fuel.
The self-described "energy industry insider" is also opposed to the construction of VNI West - the proposed high voltage powerline connecting Victoria to NSW from Ballarat through Kerang via Bendigo - which would increase electricity transfer capacity between the states and enable the connection of more solar and wind farms.
Mr Bansemer argues VNI West, which is categorised as "a priority project" by the Australian Energy Market Operator, exemplifies a lack of "bureaucratic transparency" and its business case is flawed.
The independent candidate is critical of Labor's spending on capital works, "public service wages" and "middle class welfare".
On support for "the rights of women, parents and the welfare of children", his focus is scepticism about gender identity laws. He would also like to see schools choose their own curriculum.
Mr Bansemer will take part in the Bendigo West electorate forum organised by the Central Victorian Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) branch, Bike Bendigo and Bendigo Sustainability Group on Monday night at at the Y Club Hall at 10 Lockwood Road, Kangaroo Flat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.