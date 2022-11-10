Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Solar industry engineer Matt Bansemer to stand as independent in Bendigo West

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:43pm, first published November 10 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Liberal Democrat Matt Bansemer is going it alone as an Indpedendent in the Bendigo West seat at this month's state election.

'Libertarian' Matt Bansemer, who earlier this year ran for the Liberal Democrats in the federal seat of Bendigo, is going it alone at this month's state election, as an independent for Bendigo West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.