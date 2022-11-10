Bendigo Advertiser

BDCA: Bat or ball in hand, Square's Miller shows again he's cool under pressure

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 10 2022 - 3:43pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Miller has had both bat and ball in hand in round one BDCA games that have been decided on the last ball the past two seasons. Picture by Darren Howe.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.