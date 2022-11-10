BDCA: Bat or ball in hand, Square's Miller shows again he's cool under pressure

GOLDEN Square's Connor Miller showed last Saturday he is just as cool under pressure with ball in hand as he is wielding the willow when the game is on the line with one ball left in a match.
Square's Miller was the player who had the pressure of bowling the final over of last Saturday's BDCA season-opener when Sandhurst required eight to tie or nine to win against the Bulldogs at Weeroona Oval.
It was a target that ultimately came down to three to tie or four to win with one ball remaining and Kendrick Hatton on strike to Miller.
Miller was able to restrict Hatton to two off the final delivery, ensuring Golden Square clung on to win by one run in the first thriller of what has been a delayed BDCA season.
Coincidentally, 12 months earlier also in the opening round Miller had been a key player in a game that came down to the last ball, but the situation was reversed - he was batting.
In that game against Huntly North scores were level as Miller faced up to the Power's Pat De Mel for the final ball of the game.
Needing any score to win, Miller struck a boundary through mid-wicket to clinch victory.
So, which situation would he prefer to be in?
"I think it would be with the ball," Miller said.
"Being more of a bowler I'm more comfortable with the ball, but I'd be happy to be in either position really... they are the situations you want to be part of."
Miller says his mindset heading into the final over of the match last Saturday was simple - keep the ball pitched up.
"I just concentrated on bowling that full yorker length and in the end, the six balls paid off really well," Miller said.
"They were in the spot I wanted and really, I just tried to keep it as simple as I could."
Miller conceded five singles off each of his first five deliveries and then two off the final ball as Sandhurst finished at 8-171 in reply to Golden Square's 8-172.
"It's probably one of the first times where I've bowled all six balls in an over that have gone where I wanted them to," Miller said.
"It has been a very long pre-season (the season was delayed by a month because of wet weather), so it was just nice to get out there and get a game under the belt last week."
Golden Square will be hunting its first 2-0 start to a season since 2018-19 when the Bulldogs host Bendigo United on Saturday.
BENDIGO United's Henry Edwards and Strathdale-Maristians' Brodie Reaper will represent Victoria Country at the Cricket Australia Under-17 National Championships early next year.
Batsman Reaper and leg-spinner Edwards have been named in the Victoria Country squad of 14 for the national championships, which will be played in Hobart from January 16 to 23.
Both the Victoria Country and Metro squads have been selected from the under-17 male emerging players program, which aims to introduce players to a high-performance environment.
Meanwhile, former Sandhurst cricketer Todd Murphy will play against the West Indies as part of the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra from November 23-26.
The Prime Minister's XI will be captained by Josh Inglis.
