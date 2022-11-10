BFNL: Six-foot-six identical twins among three new recruits for Kangaroo Flat

FORMER Dandenong Stingrays' twins Zac and Jordan Rouse are among the first three signings for Kangaroo Flat under new coach Nathan Johns.
Along with the Rouse twins, the Roos have also added forward Luke Foreman for the 2023 Bendigo Football-Netball League season.
As well as previously playing in the NAB League with the Stingrays across 2014 and 2015 and being invited to the 2015 AFL State Draft Combine, the Rouse twins also have senior experience with the Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray league and Mt Eliza in the Mornington Peninsula league.
"They are identical twins who stand at six-foot-six and are both very well put together young men who have played a lot of good footy," Johns said on Thursday.
"They were both close to being rookie-listed by Sydney, but it didn't end up happening and they went and played four years in the Ovens and Murray league while studying to become physiotherapists.
"They have been playing back at Mt Eliza the past couple of years, but they learned a lot of their craft while playing under Daryn Cresswell at Wodonga Raiders.
"Jordan is more of a utility who played the majority of this year in the ruck and essentially gave Mt Eliza a fourth onballer with his elite running capacity and ability to play at ground level as well as in the air.
"Zac is a key defender and has played on some quality forwards over his career in the Ovens and Murray and Mornington Peninsula leagues and done really well.
"We're really happy to have these two boys on board with their leadership and experience in terms of what they have done over their journey in football."
Foreman joins the Roos having played this year with Cora Lynn and is described by Johns as a forward with "genuine X-factor ability".
"He's one of those players where you don't know what could happen when the ball goes near him," Johns said.
"He's the sort of player who could be quiet for three quarters and then bob up in the last quarter, kick four goals and turn a game on its head.
"He will be a great addition to the list. He can pinch hit through the middle, but it will be predominantly forward where he plays."
Foreman was the West Gippsland league reserves best and fairest and leading goalkicker this year.
At the age of 31 Foreman adds some experience to what will be a young Kangaroo Flat side that won four games this year.
As well as the additions of Foreman and the Rouse twins, the Roos have also announced the resigning of reigning best and fairest and key midfielder Liam Collins.
Kangaroo Flat began its pre-season training program on Wednesday night.
New coach Johns - who will be non-playing - has taken the reins at the Roos from James Flaherty.
Johns' coaching resume includes stints as senior coach of both Crib Point and Belgrave.
