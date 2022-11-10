WHITE Hills is putting together what is shaping as one of the most dangerous forward lines in the Heathcote District league next year after adding more major league experience to it.
Seven-time Goulburn Valley inter-league representative and 2015 Benalla premiership player Nick Warnock is the latest addition to the Demons.
As well as winning a flag with Benalla and his seven inter-league games for the powerful Goulburn Valley league, Warnock is also a five-time Saints' leading goalkicker.
Warnock, who stands at 193cms, played more than 150 games at Benalla before having a crack in the Ovens and Murray league this year with Myrtleford.
The Demons have been able to land the signing of Warnock through new co-coach Jake Pallpratt, who is also from Benalla.
"They have played a lot of footy together at Benalla and are really good mates," White Hills co-coach Jack Fallon said on Thursday.
"He suffered a torn pec early in the season this year, but came back and kicked 24 goals in 11 games, so we're looking forward to having him with us.
"He's a centre half-forward, but can also go back and play in defence, so he's a bit of a swingman, which is always handy."
The signing of Warnock follows the addition of Kaiden Antonowicz from South Bendigo in what's a Demons' forward line that is now stacked with Goulburn Valley league experience.
The Demons next year will have the capacity to unleash a forward line boasting the former Goulburn Valley quintet of Warnock, Antonowicz (ex-Shepparton Swans), Liam Bartels (ex-Rochester), Bayden Fallon (ex-Mooroopna) and James Davies (ex-Benalla).
"We've also got Mitch Dole down there, so we've got a few A graders to roll through the forward line," Fallon said.
"It's shaping up nicely at this stage, particularly with some extra depth through the midfield.
"You look at the sides this year like Lockington, Mount Pleasant and Colbinabbin and the depth they had through the middle.
"We've been able to add to our midfield with Tom Brereton (from South Bendigo) and guys like Doley will be able to spend more time through the middle, so we think we'll have a good forward/mid mix."
After spending right up until round 18 this year fighting for a finals berth, the Demons ended the season fourth.
The Demons beat North Bendigo in the elimination final before bowing out with a first semi-final loss to Colbinabbin.
The Demons have two retirees from this year with Gavin Bowles and Matt Sawyer both hanging up the boots.
"Outside of that everyone is signed on," Fallon said.
"We'll add six or seven quality players into the side and our aim will be obviously to be finishing higher than what we did this year.
"We know we were a fair way off the likes of Lockington, Mounts and Colbo, so we want to bridge that gap to be able to have a real good go at them."
