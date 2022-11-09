BFNL: Dual best and fairest winner Tom Toma returning to Golden Square

DUAL Golden Square best and fairest Tom Toma is returning to the Bulldogs for the 2023 Bendigo Football-Netball League season.
Toma won a pair of best and fairests with the Bulldogs in 2015 and 2017 during his first stint with Golden Square before returning to his home club, the Cohuna Kangas, in the Central Murray league.
Toma was captain of the Kangas' side that was this year beaten by Kerang in the CMFL grand final.
Midfielder Toma previously spent 2015 to 2017 at Golden Square and as well as winning the two best and fairests was also a two-time inter-league player and finished third in the 2017 Michelsen Medal.
"We're absolutely rapt to have Tom back on board with us," Golden Square coach Christian Carter said on Thursday.
"At the end of the season we showed that we probably weren't far off and one of the areas we identified we need to improve in is to get a top-line midfielder who could also go forward and kick goals.
"That's what Tommy does, and he's also a quick outside runner who can also crack in and win his own ball, so Tommy fits the bill perfectly for what we're after.
"He came to us back in 2015 when he was 19 or 20 and there wasn't much of him in terms of his size, but he was just ferocious at the contest and he's a lot stronger now.
"Outside or inside he's an elite player and he will fit in perfectly in our mix.
"He's 26 now, he hasn't won a flag yet and is really hungry to be part of some success.
"I feel like at 26 he's really coming into the prime of his footy, which is really exciting."
Toma rejoins Golden Square off the back of the Bulldogs finishing third this year after losing the preliminary final to eventual premier Gisborne by an agonising two points.
Elsewhere in the BFNL, Strathfieldsaye has added forward Jack Exell fresh off a league medal and century of goals for Violet Town this year.
Exell booted 110 goals in 16 games for Violet Town this year and - bucking the trend of league medals being dominated by midfielders - also won the Kyabram District league's McNamara Medal with 20 votes.
Exell, a former Bendigo Pioneer, kicked three double-figure bags of goals, including a season high of 17 against Longwood in round 14.
The Storm were runners-up this year after losing to Gisborne by 28 points in a slog of a grand final played in atrocious weather conditions at the QEO.
FORMER South Bendigo ruckman Kieran Strachan has been promoted to the Adelaide Crows' primary list.
Strachan has spent the past four years on the Crows' rookie list, but after back-to-back best and fairest wins for the club's SANFL side has this week been elevated to the primary list.
The 27-year-old has played five AFL games for the Crows, including two this year against Brisbane (round 9) and St Kilda (round 10) in which he had a combined 40 hit-outs.
Strachan won his second Adelaide SANFL best and fairest this year for a season in which he averaged 16.8 disposals, 5.8 marks and 3.6 clearances per game.
Among the 20 games Strachan played he had at least 40 hit-outs in eight of them.
Adelaide was beaten by 11 points by Norwood in this year's SANFL preliminary final.
Norwood went on the following week to defeat North Adelaide by one point in the grand final.
