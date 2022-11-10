Bendigo's newest disability hub has had a tech injection, with four laptops donated by a local business.
Proactive Finance Group donated the laptops to the SportzRulz Australia Red Door Community Centre, which provides support, programs and activities to people with disabilities living in Bendigo and Bridgewater.
Centre manager Sophie Graham said one laptop would go to a young participant who was transitioning out of school, while the others would be offered to Bridgewater residents who might have lost laptops during the floods.
"We'll redistribute them where they're needed most," Ms Graham said.
She said it was fantastic to see local businesses get behind the Red Door Community Centre, which held its grand opening last month at the Bendigo Pottery complex.
"We've really enjoyed that our local community is coming into our community and welcoming us into their space," Ms Graham said.
The Bendigo centre has been fitted out with arts and crafts, a community garden and other activities for NDIS participants.
SportzRulz Australia is developing its Bridgewater site as well, aiming to provide for more remote people living with disabilities.
Having laptops means people with disabilities can access the internet, prepare job resumes and build crucial life skills, Ms Graham said.
"It's all about giving them the chance to do something they wouldn't be able to do if they didn't have the technology," she said.
Proactive Finance Group director Hayley DeJong said the company had recently upgraded their laptops and she didn't want to sell or scrap the old ones.
She said she reached out to Be.Bendigo, who put her in contact with SportzRulz Australia.
"It's a really good feeling," Ms DeJong said. "To hear Sophie talk about how much it means to the people at the Red Door Community [Centre], it's awesome to know it's going to make a difference to people here."
Ms DeJong said she encouraged any businesses with old laptops sitting around to reach out to Be.Bendigo about donating them to the Red Door Community Centre and other disability organisations.
