Red Door Community Centre benefits from Proactive Finance Group laptop donation

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:20pm, first published 12:00pm
Red Door Community Centre participants Maria, Claire and Sarah test out the centre's new laptops, donated by staff from Proactive Finance Group. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Bendigo's newest disability hub has had a tech injection, with four laptops donated by a local business.

