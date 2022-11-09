Marong Panthers sign former Colbinabbin star

Reigning Loddon Valley Football Netball League premier Marong has strengthened its big man stocks.
Long-time Colbinabbin key position player Matt Riordan and former Seymour and Quambatook ruckman Mick Bradbury have signed with the Panthers.
Riordan can play at either end of the ground, but looks set to spend most of his time forward, while Bradbury replaces premiership ruckman Justin Hynes, who has signed with Calivil United.
"Matt teaches in Marong... so it fell into place pretty nicely,'' Jacobs said.
"We felt we needed some support in the tall forward stakes in case Kain (Robins) or Brandyn (Grenfell) went down.
"Kain only played half the season this year because of injury, so we think we'll be pretty potent with those three in the forward line.
"If there are circumstances where we need some help down back then we can certainly swing Matt back there.
"We think Mick will work in well with young Sam Taylor that we have coming through.
"Mick is taller than Hynesy, but he's lighter and a bit more athletic. He'll get around the ground well and I think he'll fit in well with our game style."
Mitiamo premiership player Matt Grant has made the move back to Malone Park where he started his footy as a junior.
Grant adds some depth and flexibility to the Panthers' midfield group.
"We only targetted a few recruits because we have a number of young players coming through that we want to give some opportunities to,'' Jacobs said.
Jacobs confirmed that youngsters Noah McCaig and Jai Gretgrix will be part of the senior group in 2023.
"Noah played in our under-18s and he's been down at Scotch College (in Melbourne),'' he said.
"He can play in a variety of different positions, while Jai went into Eaglehawk this year to play under-18s, but has decided to come back to the club.
"We're very happy to have them on board."
Hynes and half-back Adam Ward (Wandella) are the confirmed departed premiership players, while Corbin Fleming could be hanging up his boots.
"We're disappointed to lose them, but they're welcome back at the club at any stage,'' Jacobs said.
The Panthers' pre-season training commences in a fortnight.
