Marong Panthers sign former Colbinabbin star

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
Colbinabbin key position player Matt Riordan has made the move to Loddon Valley Football Netball League club Marong.

Reigning Loddon Valley Football Netball League premier Marong has strengthened its big man stocks.

