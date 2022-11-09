Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Loddon Shire agrees with petition to fly rainbow flag

DC
By David Chapman
November 9 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rainbow flag to fly over Loddon

Loddon Shire Council will fly the Rainbow Flag at its offices in Wedderburn next year following a petition from ratepayers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.