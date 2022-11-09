Rainbow flag to fly over Loddon

Loddon Shire Council will fly the Rainbow Flag at its offices in Wedderburn next year following a petition from ratepayers.
The petition was emailed to the shire's chief executive officer and a number of councillors from the Rainbow Local Government campaign on the morning of last month's council meeting.
The petition contained 33 signatures and stated: "We, the residents and ratepayers of Loddon Shire, call on council to join with 69 other Victorian councils in flying the rainbow flag on May 17 to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex discrimination and Transphobia."
Normal Loddon Shire Council rules state petitions must be presented to council at the earliest possible time and then lay on the table until the next council meeting, unless council resolves deal with it earlier.
After agreeing to deal with the matter in urgent business, Cr Gavan Holt moved a motion for council to grant the request and fly the flag on May 17 next year.
Cr Holt said he was usually in favour of procedure to leave a petition sit on a table for a month to deal with issues arising from it.
"In this case, the issue is pretty clear and if we left it and came back in a month's time, nothing much will have changed," Cr Holt said.
"We should deal with it today and in a positive manner."
He said he was quite impressed with the presentation of the petition.
"The bit I like, and have trouble with in so many other petitions, is the names and addresses (of signatories) are very clearly stated and they are all people directly relevant to Loddon Shire," Cr Holt said.
"It is important to state we are agreeing to fly this flag next year."
As part of Cr Holt's motion, council will respond to the person who emailed the petition informing them Council's Access and Inclusion Plan is due for renewal next year and the idea of flying the rainbow flag on May 17 can be considered as part of renewing that plan.
"If this action is included in that plan then that means henceforth the flag will be flown on that day, so it gives a fair bit of clarity around this motion and this issue," Cr Holt said.
Cr Linda Jungwirth said she was delighted to second the motion.
"I think it's fantastic we would be flying the rainbow flag," she said.
"Inclusion is just so important. For us to fly the rainbow flag is such an easy way, on IDAHOBIT Day, for us to show that the community are not only accepted but welcomed by Loddon Shire."
Mayor Dan Straub agreed inclusion and acceptance was "very important".
"Regardless of flying flags, I believe all members are welcome in the Loddon community," he said.
Cr Straub said council had a number of inclusion strategies in place, including the Gender Equality Action Plan and Workforce Plan.
